Surprise School Emerges For USC Recruiting Target Honor Fa’alava-Johnson

The USC Trojans have competition for class of 2027 recruit, athlete Honor Fa’alava-Johnson. A school that is very much in the mix are the California Golden Bears.

Honor Fa’alava-Johnson Visits Cal

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi talks on the phone as Indiana speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adam Gorney of Rivals revealed the latest intel on the recruitment of Fa’alava-Johnson. Fa’alava-Johnson recently went on a visit to Cal, who just hired a new coaching staff under first year head coach Tosh Lupoi. Fa’alava-Johnson was asked why he’s interested in the Golden Bears.

“Just the coaching staff,” Fa’alava-Johnson said. “Great NFL experience with a great plan for me on both sides. Definitely a school I’m looking at right now.”

Cal has not won more than eight games in a season since 2008. Lupoi will look to change that trend.

All-Around Player

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC is still Fa’alava-Johnson, who plays his high school football in Southern California. In January of 2026, Tom Loy of 247Sports said USC was “the odds-on favorite” to land him.

Honor Fa’alava-Johnson is a 6-1 athlete out of San Diego, California. He is rated a as five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. Fa’alava-Johnson plays both sides of the ball for Cathedral Catholic High Scool.

In 2025 on offense, Fa’alava-Johnson rushed for 1,532 yards and 23 touchdowns while hauling in 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, he had 40 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble.

MORE: USC Narrows In on Major Move to Replace Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson

MORE: The True Impact of National Signing Day on USC Trojans

MORE: The Ripple Effect Of Washington Commanders Hiring Eric Henderson From USC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC’s Recruiting Momentum

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC’s has serious momentum when it comes to recruiting, giving optimism about the upcoming 2027 class. USC’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country per 247Sports. The Trojans had 36 players in this class sign with them including three that are rated as five-stars per 247Sports: offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, edge rusher Luke Wafle, and defensive lineman Jaimeion Winfield.

USC coach Lincoln Riley has never had a class close to this since he took over as Trojans coach in 2022. Will this start to turn the tide on the field as well?

Riley is heading into year five in Los Angeles. Expectations will be high and the pressure has not been at a higher point for him with USC than it is right now. He signed a massive 10-year, $110 million contract in 2022. As the halfway point of this deal nears, the Trojans have not yet reached the heights that come with a contract that big and at a program like USC.

In his four seasons with USC, Riley has a record of 35-18. In year one under Riley, they knocked at the door of the College Football Playoff after an 11-win regular season. Since then. USC has not won more than nine games in a season.

After a 8-5 2023 and a 7-6 2024, USC improved in 2025 to 9-4. With starting quarterback Jayden Maiava returning in 2026, USC should be right in the thick of the playoff race.