The True Impact of National Signing Day on USC Trojans

The 2026 recruiting cycle will officially come to an end with the second National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

For the USC Trojans, they wrapped up their class in December during the early signing period when they signed 35 recruits and finished with the No. 1 ranked class, according to every recruiting outlet.

2026 Recruiting Class Details

It’s a class that features 20 recruits from California, headlined by four signees from national powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.) in five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, linebacker Shaun Scott and defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, as well as four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, running back Deshonne Redeaux, receiver Trent Mosley and offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov.

The Trojans signed more recruits from California than the last two cycles combined. They only had seven in 2024 and six in 2025. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) cornerback RJ Sermons reclassified from the 2026 to the 2025 class, late last summer.

USC won several recruiting battles for high-profile out-of-state across the country, such as five-star edge Luke Wafle (New Jersey), defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield (Texas), offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe (Florida), and four/star receiver Boobie Feaster (Texas), linebacker Talanoa Ili (Hawaii), cornerback Elbert Hill (Ohio), safety Peyton Dyer (Georgia) and IOL Esun Tafa (Utah) and Breck Kolojay (Florida).

It is worth noting Pepe and Ili are originally from Southern California. Ili starred at nearby Orange Lutheran for three seasons, before transferring to Kahuku for his senior season.

General manager Chad Bowden was at the forefront of the shift in recruiting at USC. But it wasn’t just him, several key additions to the recruiting department changed the Trojans fortunes on the recruiting trail.

Bowden rebuilt recruiting pipelines with premier high schools in the Trojans backyard and repaired the programs flawed NIL collectives, which had them falling behind the rest of college football, before the USC general manager arrived in January 2025. It led to them becoming the preeminent recruiting force in Southern California and being able to pull elite out of state blue-chip prospects out west.

While the Trojans won’t add any more players, the National Signing Day serves as a reminder to what is being built in Los Angeles. There’s a massive shift surrounding the vibe of the program with its improved-on field and recruiting staff.

But most importantly, Southern Cal is bringing a wave of freshmen that can contribute immediately in 2026.

Stacking Recruiting Classes

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

To win at high level, it requires stacking elite recruiting classes year after year. While the Trojans 2025 cycle did not finish inside the top 10, they did land several key players that will be vital to the future of the recruiting program.

Tanook Hines heads into next season as the Trojans No. 1 wide receiver after a breakout freshman campaign. Waymond Jordan was the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back in the cycle and was an instant star until an injury against Michigan on Oct. 11 cost him the rest of the season. He will become the Trojans leading running back

Defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart was a Freshman All-American, despite playing the entire season with a stress fracture in his foot. Defensive back Alex Graham‘s versatility and maturity was crucial for the backend of the defense down the stretch.

2027 Recruiting Class

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC holds one commitment in the 2027 class from IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who transferred from Mater Dei (Calif.) in January.

Chaparral (Calif.) three-star receiver Eli Woodard is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 10, he announced on social media on Tuesday and USC is considered the favorite to land the Southern California prospect.

USC just hosted its Junior Day event last weekend and made a lasting impression on several blue-chip prospects. The 2027 class has also taken notice of what happened in the 2026 class, especially those that are from Southern California have noticed the Trojans making a point of emphasis to keep them from leaving the state.

Recruiting will ramp up again in the spring when USC starts hosting kids on campus. And then of course, official visit season in the summer will be massive.

