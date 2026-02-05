USC Narrows In on Major Move to Replace Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson

USC Trojans defensive line coach Eric Henderson is leaving USC to become the defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator for the Washington Commanders, CBS Sports reported on Wednesday.

Henderson joins the NFL after spending the last two seasons as the Trojans defensive line coach and is now heading East to return to the professional ranks.

USC Narrows In Candidate To Replace Eric Henderson

Texas Tech's defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch watches a drill during a spring football practice, Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Sports Performance Center. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outside of becoming a defensive coordinator, Henderson was never going to stay at the collegiate level for long. Before he joined the Trojans staff in 2024, he was the Los Angeles Chargers and then Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach for a total of five seasons.

With Henderson leaving, one name is being mentioned as a potential replacement, and the timing couldn’t have been better.

CBS Sports reported on Wednesday that Texas Tech defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch would not return next season. Fitch had been on the Red Raiders staff the last four season under Joey McGuire.

Last season, Texas Tech ranked first the country in rushing yards allowed per game, yards per rush and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns allowed. Defensive lineman Lee Hunter was a Second Team All-Big-12 in 2024 and then became a First Team All-American in 2025 and is a potential first-round pick in April’s draft.

Prior to that, Fitch was the defensive line coach for six seasons at TCU, under the Trojans new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. He also played two seasons in the mid 2000s, was a GA for one year and the director of high school relations for two seasons for the Horned Frogs. All under Patterson.

Patterson has already brought in one of his longtime defensive back assistants from TCU in Paul Gonzales, who spent 10 seasons coaching cornerbacks and safeties and another three as a graduate assistant for three seasons. Gonzales was the pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Baylor last season.

USC is also expected to hire Louisiana Tech safeties coach Sam Carter, who was an All-Big-12 and Second Team All-American safety at TCU under Patterson in the early 2010s, for a role on its defensive staff.

Importance of the Next Hire

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Henderson was the main reason Jahkeem Stewart signed with USC in the 2025 cycle. The two built a strong bond because of their New Orleans connection and Stewart wanted to be developed by Henderson.

The former USC coach also landed five-star edge Luke Wafle and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield and four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui this past cycle. He was instrumental in the Trojans landing the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2026 cycle.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Henderson was an incredible recruiter and phenomenal at building relationships with recruits. All of that will fall on next hire. It's definitely some massive shoes to fill.

And the overall development of the interior of the USC defensive will be paramount to the Trojans success next season. They need to be tougher and have more gap discipline as a group. The room has great combination of veteran and young talent next season. It's all about finding the perfect candidate to maximize them.

