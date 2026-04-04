USC, Nebraska Set to Host Elite Two-Sport Recruit
The USC Trojans are set to host class of 2027 dual-sport athlete Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is a tight end on the football field and a forward on the basketball court.
Dual-Sport Athlete Ahmad Hudson Set to Visit USC Trojans
Ahmad Hudson is one of the top football recruits in the country. He is out of Ruston, Louisiana. The 6-6, 239 pound tight end is rated as a five-star football recruit and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.
In addition to being a highly touted football recruit, Hudson is rated as a four-star basketball recruit and ranks as the No. 4 power forward in the 2027 class.
Hudson told 247Sports that he would be visiting USC from June 5-7. Other visits he has scheduled are with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from June 12-14 and the LSU Tigers from June 19-21.
If USC were to land Hudson, he would immediatly give a boost to both the football and basketball programs.
USC Football
USC has momentum in their favor when its comes to recruiting for football. The Trojans landed the top ranked 2026 recruiting class and are aiming to keep that up for the 2027 class. USC currently has nine commits in their 2027 recruiting class. That ranks No. 5 in the country according to On3.
On the field this upcoming season, USC will be seeking their first College Football Playoff appearance. To this point in the coach Lincoln Riley era that began in 2022, the closest they have got to making the playoff was in his first season. Since then, USC has entered the final week of the regular season without a path in.
After an eight win 2023 and seven win 2024, USC found themselves in late November 2025 with a shot to make the playoff when they went on the road to face the Oregon Ducks. They lost this game to pick up their third loss of the season, ending playoff hopes. Will 2026 be the year they get over that hump and make it in the playoff?
USC will kick off their 2026 season at home against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 29.
USC Basketball
The USC men’s basketball has failed to make the NCAA Tournament in each of the first two seasons since hiring Eric Musselman as coach in 2024. The last time the Trojans were in the big dance was in the 2022-23 season.
Under Musselman, USC’s roster has primarily been filled out through the transfer portal. However in the 2025 recruiting cycle, they were able to land five-star guard Alijah Arenas. Alijah is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.
As a freshman in 2025-26, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He only managed to play in 14 games due to a torn meniscus he suffered before the season.
The Trojans ended the season on an eight game losing streak. Their overall record was 18-14.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1