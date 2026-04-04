USC, Nebraska Set to Host Elite Two-Sport Recruit

The USC Trojans are set to host class of 2027 dual-sport athlete Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is a tight end on the football field and a forward on the basketball court.

Dual-Sport Athlete Ahmad Hudson Set to Visit USC Trojans

Calvary vs. Ruston Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Academy. Ahmad Hudson. | Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahmad Hudson is one of the top football recruits in the country. He is out of Ruston, Louisiana. The 6-6, 239 pound tight end is rated as a five-star football recruit and ranked as the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2027 per 247Sports.

In addition to being a highly touted football recruit, Hudson is rated as a four-star basketball recruit and ranks as the No. 4 power forward in the 2027 class.

Hudson told 247Sports that he would be visiting USC from June 5-7. Other visits he has scheduled are with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from June 12-14 and the LSU Tigers from June 19-21.

NEWS: Dual Sport standout Ahmad Hudson has locked in three official visits, he tells @247Sports



The five-star TE and four-star forward has locked in the following officials:



Nebraska: June 12-14th

USC: June 5-7th

LSU: June 19-21th



Hudson will also schedule visits to his… pic.twitter.com/5sBt7ZVHDY — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 2, 2026

If USC were to land Hudson, he would immediatly give a boost to both the football and basketball programs.

USC Football

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has momentum in their favor when its comes to recruiting for football. The Trojans landed the top ranked 2026 recruiting class and are aiming to keep that up for the 2027 class. USC currently has nine commits in their 2027 recruiting class. That ranks No. 5 in the country according to On3.

On the field this upcoming season, USC will be seeking their first College Football Playoff appearance. To this point in the coach Lincoln Riley era that began in 2022, the closest they have got to making the playoff was in his first season. Since then, USC has entered the final week of the regular season without a path in.

After an eight win 2023 and seven win 2024, USC found themselves in late November 2025 with a shot to make the playoff when they went on the road to face the Oregon Ducks. They lost this game to pick up their third loss of the season, ending playoff hopes. Will 2026 be the year they get over that hump and make it in the playoff?

USC will kick off their 2026 season at home against the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 29.

USC Basketball

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC men’s basketball has failed to make the NCAA Tournament in each of the first two seasons since hiring Eric Musselman as coach in 2024. The last time the Trojans were in the big dance was in the 2022-23 season.

Under Musselman, USC’s roster has primarily been filled out through the transfer portal. However in the 2025 recruiting cycle, they were able to land five-star guard Alijah Arenas. Alijah is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

As a freshman in 2025-26, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. He only managed to play in 14 games due to a torn meniscus he suffered before the season.

The Trojans ended the season on an eight game losing streak. Their overall record was 18-14.