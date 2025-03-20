Reggie Bush Photo Going Viral: USC Trojans 4-Star Running Back Target Deshonne Redeaux
The USC Trojans' recruiting efforts have been successful over the past couple of months. The Trojans class of 2026 is the No. 1 ranked class in the nation, and the Trojans are still pushing for the top players.
The Trojans have been working hard to recruit four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux. Due to a recent picture of USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush and Redeaux, fans are excited that the recruitment is headed in the right direction.
The photo was on Redeaux’s instagram story, but the screen shot was posted on X.
Redeaux is the No. 143 prospect from the class of 2026, the No. 13 running back, and the No. 17 player from California. The Trojans are pushing to keep the top recruits from California in-state, and Redeaux is one of the prospects USC coach Lincoln Riley has been targeting.
Redeaux narrowed down his top six schools in February, which featured the USC Trojans. Also in his top six are Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington. Being from California, Redeaux has visited USC and UCLA several times throughout his recruiting process.
Redeaux spoke to On3 about what is important to him when picking a school, highlighting life outside of football.
“It will be about how the staff and people treat me,” Redeaux said. “Life outside of football is something I am looking hard at. I will know about the football stuff at the schools I am looking at, so I want to know more about life outside of football and if the coaches care about the players. Those types of things will matter.”
What is a better way to learn about life at USC than meeting Bush, one of the program’s biggest legends? Though Redeaux has not made a decision, USC is the school predicted to land the four-star running back.
“At one point, he was very close to committing to UCLA and the Bruins are still very high on his list. But over time, once he chose not to commit early, USC has come on strong,” On3’s Chad Simmons wrote.
“He really likes what Lincoln Riley is doing with the staff. And he is close to running backs coach Anthony Jones. The offensive scheme appeals to him, and maybe more than anything, he likes the rest of the class that USC is putting together.”
The USC Trojans recruiting class is stacked with big talented players on both sides of the ball. The Trojans have received 15 commitments, 10 of which are four-star recruits. 60% of the recruits are from California.
On the offensive side of the ball, Redeaux could join an elite group of four-star recruits from the class of 2026, including running back Shahn Alston and quarterback Jonas Williams. The Trojans also recently received a commitment from four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley.
USC had a strong run game in 2024, especially with running back Woody Marks. Marks rushed the ball for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns. Marks was one of the top aspects of USC’s offense, and Redeaux was able to see how Riley utilized the running back position.
Though Redeaux is taking his time with his decision, posting with Bush is a step in the right direction for USC in recruiting a top running back.