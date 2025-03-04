Can USC Trojans Land Elite Offensive Line Recruit Keenyi Pepe Over Miami Hurricanes?
The USC Trojans are continuing to build their recruiting class of 2026, looking toward the offensive line. USC is currently targeting four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, and he has high praise for the Trojans.
Pepe is from the class of 2026 and a four-star recruit. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Pepe is the No. 107 recruit in the nation, the No. 10 offensive tackle, and the No. 14 player from Florida. He plays high school football for the IMG Academy in Bradenton (FL.) and is a top recruit.
Pepe spoke to On3 about the USC Trojans and why they are a team that he is highly interested in.
“They’ve literally been calling me every day,” Pepe told On3. “They’ve called me every day for the last week. I’ve been talking to them.”
Pepe discussed USC coach Lincoln Riley’s role in recruiting him. The offensive tackle explained that he has had a lot of contact with Riley. The USC coach and the rest of the staff are a big reason that the program is high on Pepe’s list of potential schools.
“I’ve been talking to him a lot recently. Coach Riley has the program going in the right direction, and I like him and the staff. It is a school I am high on because of the coaches and the people there," Pepe said to On3.
Pepe is planning to visit the Trojans on April 26 and then return to USC on June 17. Pepe set up several spring visits but is making sure to give USC a lot of attention. The Trojans are getting multiple opportunities to impress the four-star offensive lineman.
It will not be the first time Pepe is heading to Southern California. The offensive tackle has had numerous unofficial visits with USC, dating back to 2021. He was most recently on campus for the Trojans' game against Penn State on Oct. 12.
USC is not the only top program high on recruiting Pepe. The four-star recruit has lined up visits with Miami and Georgia. He is also looking to take an official visit to Florida and Washington. Per On3, Pepe will either visit Tennessee or Texas on June 20, giving USC some competition to land the offensive tackle.
The Miami Hurricanes will be USC’s top competition to land Pepe. Miami is the only campus that he is set to visit the same number of times as USC.
The USC Trojans are building a strong class of 2026. One of the top recruits coming in is four-star quarterback Jonas Williams. The Trojans are not only giving Williams weapons to throw to, but a line to protect him in the future.
The Trojans' class of 2026 ranks No. 2 per On3 and No. 1 per 247Sports. Despite holding commitments from seven four-star recruits, none of them are offensive linemen. The Trojans do have some recruits from the class of 2025 on the line, including four-star offensive tackles Aaron Dunn and Alex Payne.
Pepe grew up as a fan of the USC Trojans, adding to his interest level with the program. Will he be playing with them in 2026?