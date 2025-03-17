Why 5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Believes In USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley
Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons believes in USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his ability to develop quarterbacks. Lyons is uncommitted and deciding between his favorites: USC, the Oregon Ducks and the BYU Cougars.
Riley visited the quarterback from Folsom, California in January and USC is the hottest team on the recruiting trail right now, touting the No. 1 ranked class for the 2026 cycle.
Lyons ranks as the No. 10 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback Lyons' commitment will have major impact on the recruiting class rankings and likely influence other top uncommitted prospects.
Lyons described why Riley is so impressive in a conversation with On3's Steve Wiltfong.
“Coach Riley, three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heisman (Trophy winners), it’s very familiar, my brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any quarterback coach in the country, to be honest," Lyons told On3. "Coach Riley knows what he’s doing.”
His trust and confidence in Riley is warranted based on history.
Riley became the first college football head coach to produce three No. 1 overall picks in the common draft era after his former quarterbacks Caleb Williams (2024), Baker Mayfield (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019) were all drafted first overall.
All three of those elite quarterbacks also won the Heisman Trophy.
Not a bad resume for Riley, when highly-touted quarterback recruits are considering committing to USC or not. Lyons also has a family tie to the Trojans as his brother, Walker Lyons, is a freshman tight end on the USC football team.
The Trojans and Riley had been slated as the favorite to land Lyons, but the Oregon Ducks are making a push.
Speaking of USC Heisman Trophy winners... Reggie Bush revealed the biggest change that the current USC team needs to make under Riley to get back to national and Big Ten conference relevancy.
"I think the quarterback play suffered a little bit this year," Bush told USC Trojans on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "What I mean by that is, we didn't have that home run threat from a dual threat quarterback - which is what you really need."
"That's how we got to know (Riley) - is for coaching the quarterback position well," Bush told Amaranthus. "Coaching Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks. And I know that's not easy. So that's an area where I saw a little bit of a drop-off at the position this year. And that's his area of expertise, that's where he has the PhD and the master's degree and is in quarterback play."
Securing Lyons' commitment would be a huge statement for USC. The Trojans recently flipped class of 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon. Lyons told On3 he isn't afraid of the competition at quarterback. Also, Williams and Lyons would be arriving to USC at different times. Lyons intends to take an LDS mission and would enroll in the spring of 2027.
Lyons commitment is expected this summer after spring visits to USC, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oregon, BYU and Michigan.
Since USC hired general manager Chad Bowden, the Trojans are pushing to keep the best California recruits in Los Angeles. The Trojans hold 15 commitments, including 10 blue-chip prospects, four or five-star recruits in the top-ranked recruiting class.
“We’re going to do everything through the city,” Bowden said. “We’re going to do everything through the state. That’s going to be our primary focus.”