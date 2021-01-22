Everything You Need To Know About Alabama's Replacement For Steve Sarkisian

Alabama has officially hired Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following Steve Sarkisian's departure for Texas.

The Alabama Crimson Tide has officially hired Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. O'Brien's opportunity follows Steve Sarkisian's departure after the Crimson Tide's National Championship victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Alabama Football confirmed the news of O'Brien's hiring on Thursday afternoon via Twitter.

Steve Sarkisian left big shoes to fill once he departed for his new role as head coach of the University of Texas. The Broyles Award winner had a stellar season with the Crimson Tide in 2020, and helped obtain a 13-0 record, No.1 CFB Playoff ranking, No.1 AP Top 25 Poll ranking, Rose Bowl championship title, and National Championship title.

Sarkisian also served as a major recruiting asset for Alabama. The No.1 ranked seed finished at the top of the recruiting class rankings year after year.

The 2019 class ranked No.1, the 2020 class ranked No.2 and the 2021 class ranked No.1 overall [247Sports]. To add, Sarkisian had a key role in landing Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS, Calif) who was a freshman back up to starter Mac Jones this past season.

Looking ahead, Bill O'Brien could be a great match for the Crimson Tide. The new O.C. has worked in both the NFL and NCAA [Penn State].

Most recently, he was the head coach for the Houston Texans where he compiled a 52-48 (.520) record with four AFC South titles, four playoff appearances and two appearances in the AFC Divisional Round.

O'Brien is excited to join Nick Saban's prosperous program and to get to work in Tuscaloosa. In a press release the new O.C. said,

"I am honored and excited to join Coach Saban's staff at The University of Alabama," said O'Brien.

"I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this University and the success Coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country, while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years."

O'Brien will be Alabama's fifth new offensive coordinator in the past six years. As for Sarkisian, needless to say he is "all gas no breaks" in the lone star state.

