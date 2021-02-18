REPORT: Another Troy Staffer Expected To Leave USC

The Trojans might lose their third support staff member this offseason.

Another USC support staff member could be headed to the great state of Montana. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOXSports, "#USC staffer Shawn Howe is expected to become the new DL coach at Montana State. Howe has been a defensive quality control analyst for the Trojans. Prior to that he was the defensive line coach at Coastal Carolina."

Howe recently spent two seasons [2019-2020] with the Trojans as a defensive quality control analyst, but this wasn't his first stint working for USC. Previously he spent two seasons as a defensive administrative assistant [2011] and then a graduate assistant working with the defensive line in [2012].

Howe moved on to coach the defensive line at Humboldt State in 2013 and 2014. Then moved to Dixie State as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for three seasons [2015-2017]. Following his time in Utah he spent 2018 as the defensive line coach at Coastal Carolina before rejoining the Trojans in 2019.

Howe spent two seasons working on the defensive side of the ball under Clay Helton. In 2020, his coaching efforts contributed to a No.40 overall ranking in the NCAA for total defense by USC.

If Howe does indeed leave for Montana State, he will become the third support staff member to depart from the Trojans staff this offseason.

Quality control analysts Chris Claiborne and Hayes Pullard both left for new job opportunities at the end of January.

Claiborne went down south to join another Pac-12 team, the Arizona State Sun Devils as Herm Edwards next linebackers coach. Hayes Pullard left USC for the NFL to become a defensive analyst for the New York Jets under new head coach Robert Saleh.

