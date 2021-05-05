Report Reveals Why NFL Teams Missed Big with UDFA Olaijah Griffin

Former USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin's NFL journey did not finish how he expected.

After declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Griffin thought he would solidify a spot on any NFL roster. However, as the draft began to wrap up, the California corners fait in the league looked unpredictable.

USC had seven prospects declare for the draft, and only five made it through rounds one - seven. Griffin and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns finished day three as undrafted free agents.

Fortunately the pair were signed fairly quickly by the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills. Griffin now heads to Buffalo with a chip on his shoulder and a mission to prove his value on the field.

But was letting Griffin go undrafted a mistake? Pro Football Focus believes that Griffin is one of the top ten UDFA signings from this years class.

PFF writes:

"There isn’t a wide receiver on the planet Griffin isn't willing to go up against, and that’s both a blessing and curse for the undersized corner. Griffin arrived at USC at 172 pounds and left at 175, which is a small cause for concern, but that lack of size did not stop him from posting the 12th-highest coverage grade by a cornerback in 2020 at 81.5.

The former Trojan has displayed a physical playstyle despite his size but makes up for it with great feet and an elite ability to break on routes. He compares to a more explosive Levi Wallace, another undrafted free agent signed by the Bills. Wallace has been a serviceable member for Buffalo, allowing a sub-85.0 passer rating allowed on throws into his coverage in two of his three seasons."

Although the son of Warren G was 'crushed' after finishing night three as an UDFA, he is looking forward to the next chapter of his athletic career.

