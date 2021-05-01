Undrafted USC Player is 'Crushed' as 2021 NFL Draft Wraps Up

Seven players from USC entered their names in the 2021 NFL Draft pool, but only five were selected...

The 2021 NFL Draft has officially come to an end.

Seven prospects from the University of Southern California entered their names in the draft pool, but only five were selected. Here are the final results for this years 2021 NFL Draft.

USC Offensive Lineman - Alijah Vera-Tucker - Round 1, Pick 14 - NY Jets

[Epic Reactions to NY Jets Drafting AVT]

[NY Jets Select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker]

USC Defensive Lineman - Jay Tufele - Round 4, Pick 106 - Jacksonville Jaguars

[Jacksonville Selects USC DT Jay Tufele]

[WATCH: Urban Meyer's Draft Call to Jay Tufele]

USC Wide Receiver - Amon-Ra St. Brown - Round 4, Pick 112 - Detroit Lions

[Amon-Ra St. Brown named 'Steal of the Draft']

[JuJu Smith-Schuster Shows Support For Amon-Ra St. Brown After Round 4 Selection]

[Lions Select USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown]

USC Safety - Talanoa Hufanga - Round 5, Pick 180 - San Francisco 49ers

[WATCH: New 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga Reacts to John Lynch Draft Call]

[READ: San Fransisco 49ers Draft USC S Talanoa Hufanga]

USC Defensive Lineman - Marlon Tuipulotu - Round 6, Pick 189 - Philadelphia Eagles

[READ: Eagles Get MEGA Steal Drafting Marlon Tuipulotu]

Now the focus turns to the two players who remain undrafted prospects. USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns and cornerback Olaijah Griffin.

Griffin took to social media after the NFL Draft wrapped up writing, "Crushed never knew I could feel this way."

Being an undrafted free agent may be a disappointing start to ones NFL career, but it doesn't mean their future in the league is over for good.

Some of the NFL's most prominent players entered the league as undrafted rookies. Take Quarterback Tony Romo, for example, he went unselected out of Eastern Illinois in the 2003 NFL draft.

Only time will tell if either of these draft-eligible players will get the opportunity to sign with one NFL team. But their journeys are not over yet, in fact far from it.

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com