LOOK: Ronald Jones II Practicing With Bucs After Missing Washington Game

The former USC running back missed last weeks game against Washington due to injury.

Former USC Trojan Ronald Jones II is back in action after missing last weeks game against Washington due to injury. ESPN's Jenna Laine reports, "Rojo is back practicing today after missing last week with a quad injury. He still has a brace on his thumb."

TO WATCH: Ronald Jones II Warming Up In Tampa Click The Video Above

The dynamic running back missed last weeks Wild Card matchup due to a finger/calf injury. “He looked fine Thursday and Friday," Arians said on Monday. "It was sore – I don’t know if it was the plane or whatever, [but] it swelled a little bit. He didn’t feel like he could open up, so he basically didn’t play."

Jones II was spotted on Tampa's bench Saturday, wearing his jersey and pads but he never entered the game. In place of the former USC Trojan was Leonard Fournette who started at running back with Ke'Shawn Vaughn serving as backup last weekend.

Tampa Bay reported yesterday, "running back Ronald Jones did not participate on Wednesday but Head Coach Bruce Arians said after practice that Jones is getting better and they anticipate him being able to practice starting tomorrow [Thursday]."

Jones II was drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft in the second round. This year he has appeared in 14 games, with 192 carries, 978 rushing yards, and had seven touchdowns with the Bucs.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week "[we will] wait and see" if the 23-year old will be available to play against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional round matchup. However, getting out on the practice field is a great start.

