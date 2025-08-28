Robert Woods Cut: 3 Possible Destinations for Former USC Trojans Star
He’s not the 1,000-yard receiver he once was—but NFL veteran Robert Woods still has value. The former USC Trojans star, recently released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, is now searching for his next NFL home.
Woods’ career has been split into two eras: before his ACL tear in 2021, when he was one of the league’s most dependable wideouts, and after, where he’s transitioned into more of a depth and mentorship role.
Even with declining numbers, Woods’ savvy route running, versatility, and leadership make him a useful fit for certain teams. Here are three logical destinations where his presence could make a difference in 2025.
Denver Broncos: A Stabilizer for Bo Nix
Wide receiver is widely considered the biggest weakness on Denver’s roster. Courtland Sutton remains the only proven option, while Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn Vele are still developing.
That’s a shaky setup for rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who will be looking for reliability in the short passing game.
Woods’ résumé—two 1,000-yard seasons and three years with at least 85 catches—shows the kind of steady production he once provided.
While he’s no longer a team's first option, his catch efficiency and ability to find soft spots in coverage could complement Sutton’s downfield presence. Denver doesn’t need splash plays as much as it needs stability, and Woods fits that bill.
New England Patriots: Veteran Depth Behind Stefon Diggs
The Patriots already shook up their receiver room by adding Stefon Diggs, giving rookie quarterback Drake Maye a legitimate wide receiver. Still, the depth chart after Diggs leans on unproven receivers like DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.
This is where Woods could help. He’s not walking into Foxborough as the savior, but as a third-down chain-mover and locker-room veteran, his value is undeniable.
Maye would benefit from a steady short-to-intermediate option while adjusting to NFL defenses, and Woods could slot in as a WR3/WR4 without pressure.
In essence, Diggs reduces New England’s desperation, but Woods’ versatility makes him a luxury depth piece—a role the Patriots have historically maximized.
MORE: Lincoln Riley's Comments Prove USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Is Emerging As Star
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Gives Injury Updates Before Missouri State
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley in Favor of College Football Adopting Growing NFL Trend
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs Challenging USC For No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class?
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land 4-Star Receiver Recruit Over Big Ten Rivals
Green Bay Packers: A Reliable Complement to Jordan Love
Jordan Love proved in 2024 that he can lead a playoff-caliber offense, throwing for 4,159 yards and 30 touchdowns.
His receivers, however, remain inconsistent. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs flash talent, but drops and injuries continue to plague the unit.
Adding Woods would give Love a veteran who thrives in the short and intermediate game, particularly on third downs.
He’s no longer stretching defenses vertically, but his possession skills and leadership could balance out a group that too often rides hot-and-cold streaks. In a wide-open NFC North, those steady gains could matter.
Why Woods Still Fits in 2025
• Veteran Leadership: Each of these teams has either a young quarterback or a young receiver group that could use Woods’ experience.
• Versatility: He can still line up inside or outside, giving coaches flexibility.
• Reliability: Woods’ precision on timing routes makes him a valuable safety net in key downs.
At 33, Robert Woods isn’t chasing Pro Bowls anymore. But for the Broncos, Patriots, or Packers, he could still provide what every quarterback craves—someone who’s exactly where he’s supposed to be when the ball arrives.