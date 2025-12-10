Ed Orgeron Reveals Wild Story About Recruiting Adrian Peterson to USC
Ed Orgeon had multiple stints with as an assistant and interim coach for the USC Trojans from 1998-2004 and 2010-2013. Orgeron is most well known for being the head coach of the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers, a team widely regarded as one of the best teams in college football history. “Coach O” is not coaching college football at this time.
Orgeron recently went on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast hosted by former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, and he gave an crazy behind the scenes story of the recruitment of running back Adrian Peterson back in the early 2000’s.
Ed Orgeron’s Wild Recruiting Story About Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson was the top ranked high school recruit in the class of 2004, and the Texas native was sought after by the best programs all over the nation. Even with the Trojans being a premier brand in the sport, they were at a disadvantage geographically with some of the other top schools. This just made “Coach O” hit the recruiting trail ever harder for the Trojans.
Orgeron said on “Bussin’ With The Boys” that Peterson visited USC, and had a “great visit” and “loved it.” However, Peterson’s dad was serving prison time in Texarkana, Texas, and Peterson told Orgeron he would have to convince his dad to go let him commit to USC. He also told Orgeron that Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops had already visited his dad in prison.
The prison would be playing Oklahoma games during the season. Orgeron said that Peterson told him if the could get USC games on for his dad to watch in prison, he would commit to USC.
“‘Coach, I’d come (to USC) tomorrow if you promise me my daddy could see every one of my games,'” Peterson told Orgeron.
Orgeron knew he had to do whatever it took to make sure Adrian’s dad could watch USC games if he wanted him to be a Trojan. Despite his best efforts, “Coach O” wasn’t able to pull it it off.
“I went back to Los Angeles, speak to the mayor. Went to speak to every influential person that I could talk to and I tried to get Adrian’s daddy transferred from Texarkana to Los Angeles jail,” Orgeron said. “I tried. I busted my butt. I couldn’t do it man. Too many red tapers…They looked at me like ‘You can’t do that man.’”
Adrian Peterson’s Illustrious Football Career
Peterson ended up going to Oklahoma, where he quickly became of the best players in the country. He made First-team All-Big 12 from 2004-2006, rushing for 4,041 yards and 41 touchdowns. Peterson was selected No. 7 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson had an illustrious NFL career from 2007 through 2021. He made seven All-Pro teams, won 2012 NFL MVP, 2007 NFL Rookie of the Year, and was the rushing yards leader in the league three times. He also holds the current NFL record for rushing yards in a game with 296.
Peterson has the fifth most NFL career rushing yards with 14,918 and fourth most career rushing touchdowns with 120.
