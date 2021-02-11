Bucs RB Ronald Jones II Talks Winning Super Bowl LV

Former USC running back, Ronald Jones II, is riding high on that feeling of being a Super Bowl Champion after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg sat down with Rojo via Zoom and chat about the Super Bowl victory and his QB Tom Brady.

"[I'm] still going strong" Rojo said when asked about the post-Super Bowl celebrations, "[I] haven't gotten sleep, it's a surreal feeling right now."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history last Sunday, becoming the first team to play on their home turf for a Super Bowl Championship. The Buccaneers also clinched their first Super Bowl franchise win since the 2002-03 season.

Rojo credited Tom Brady's dedication to the game and his team as reason behind the Bucs success this season. It was reported that Brady would text his teammates, "we will win", on a regular basis to make sure they were right there with him.

"He would send those texts throughout the year, in the biggest games, the biggest moments, just preparing us non-stop" Ronald Jones II told Sports Illustrated, "After being with him for a year, you just see why he is who he is."

There is no doubt that Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game, but the Bucs had to go up against another talented QB, who is following in Brady's footsteps.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, was hit with a lot of pressure by the Bucs defense on Super Bowl Sunday. For the first time in his NFL career, he was held to zero touchdowns in all four quarters.

Many were stunned by Mahomes' performance, or lack thereof, but RoJo did not necessarily share those sentiments.

"I wasn't too surprised honestly, I see the work [the defense] put in as well on that side of the ball" Rojo said when asked about the Bucs defensive strengths versus Mahomes, "I saw men on a mission, and they went out there and, its like they say, 'it's time to hunt', and that's what they did."

Jones II was all smiles while talking about the big game and the team he is apart of. Before wrapping up the interview, Rojo touched once again on the greatness of Tom Brady, and why he is a stellar leader.

"The passion that [Brady] comes in with to the locker room everyday, he is the same guy everyday. Whether we are down 20 or up 20, foot on the gas, there is no holding back, things like that. That's what makes him great" (Jones II).

But one thing Brady could improve on, according to Rojo? His taste in music.

"I gotta help him out with his music, he needs a new playlist, too many throwbacks on there, you know. I gotta put him on some new music." (Jones II).

