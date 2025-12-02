How Bryan Jackson's Transfer Portal Decision Impacts USC's Running Back Room
USC Trojans sophomore running back Bryan Jackson plans to enter the transfer portal when it officially opens on Jan. 2. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Jackson appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024, primarily as a special teams player. This season, Jackson played in eight games after missing the entire month of September because of a turf toe.
The Texas native began the 2025 season as the No. 3 running back behind Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Redshirt freshman King Miller stepped into that role when Jackson was out.
And when Jordan and Sanders went down with injuries that cost them the rest of regular season against Michigan on Oct. 11, it was Miller who emerged as the Trojans new leading tailback.
Miller eclipsed 120-plus rushing yards in four of the Trojans final seven games, while Jackson served as the No. 2 running back the rest of the way when he returned to action.
Jordan is most likely to return in 2026. Jordan started each of the first six games of this season, rushing for 576 yards on 88 carries and five touchdowns. Jordan and Miller will head into next season as the clear top two running backs for USC.
It’s a crowded Trojans backfield heading into 2026 even with Jackson deciding to enter the transfer portal.
Freshman Receiving Early Playing Time
Because of the series of injuries to the running back position, all of the freshman in the room received playing time during their first season with the Trojans.
Harry Dalton was the first to see action. The former high school quarterback appeared in four games this season, last seeing action against Northwestern on Nov. 7 to preserve his redshirt.
James Johnson moved from defensive back to running back as a result and appeared in each of the final three games. It’s unknown whether or not this move will be permanent moving forward. Johnson was rated as a receiver coming out of the state of Georgia.
Riley Wormley returned halfway through the season after recovering from a major knee injury he suffered halfway through his senior year of high school.
Wormley appeared in two games. He played more snaps, seven, than Jackson did, five, in the regular season finale against UCLA this past weekend.
Incoming Freshman Class
USC will sign two blue-chip running backs during the early signing period this week in Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Deshonne Redeaux and Harvey (Ohio) four-star Shahn Alston.
Redeaux is the No. 6 rated running back, and Alston is the No. 12 rated running back, per the 247Sports Rankings. Both have been on the national radar since their freshman year and will be pushing for early playing time in 2026.
It’s a position battle that will begin immediately in the spring and carry well into fall camp.