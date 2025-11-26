USC Gets Promising Running Back Injury Update
The No.17 USC Trojans hope to have their leading rusher back for rivalry week against UCLA. USC is inching closer to getting one of its most important playmakers back on the field. Junior running back Waymond Jordan, who has not played since undergoing ankle surgery in October, was spotted in full pads at practice and moving noticeably better this week. The update comes from 247Sports writer Chris Trevino, who noted that Jordan arrived with cleats in hand and walked with more stability than he had in previous sessions.
Jordan injured his ankle on October 11 against Michigan and immediately underwent surgery. The initial timetable was four to six weeks. It has now been nearly six weeks since that game, positioning him near the end of the projected recovery window.
USC coach Lincoln Riley said Jordan is getting closer but does not expect him to play this week. Jordan’s status carries real weight for a USC offense preparing for its final stretch. His status will be monitored as the game gets closer.
USC’s Backfield Has Held Steady Without Jordan
Jordan was USC’s leading rusher before the injury. He totaled 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns, including two explosive performances of more than 150 rushing yards against Georgia Southern and Purdue. His blend of balance, burst, and inside power made him the backbone of the Trojans’ running game through the first half of the season.
In his absence, walk-on running back King Miller has emerged as an unexpected bright spot. Miller posted back to back games with more than 120 rushing yards against Nebraska and Northwestern, showing vision and toughness that kept USC’s offense afloat during a key stretch of conference play. However, the competition level has risen. Over the last two games, Miller has combined for 113 total rushing yards against Iowa and Oregon, two of the best run defenses in the country. Those results underline both the difficulty of the schedule and the physical burden Miller has carried during Jordan’s absence.
Riley acknowledged that several factors determine Jordan’s readiness. USC is committed to making sure the junior is fully stable before he returns to live contact. The staff also wants him healthy for the long term, as he is expected to be a foundational piece of the offense in 2026.
USC Hopes For Jordan’s Return Against UCLA
This week’s practice movement is the clearest sign yet that Jordan is trending toward a return. With USC preparing for its regular season finale against the UCLA Bruins, the timing could work in the Trojans’ favor. A rivalry game at the Coliseum is already loaded with emotion and postseason implications, and Jordan’s presence would provide a major boost to a backfield that has been grinding through the second half of the season.
If Jordan cannot suit up against UCLA, there remains optimism that he could be available for USC’s bowl game or potential playoff appearance. The Trojans are chasing their third straight postseason victory, and having their top runner available would give the offense a needed spark as they close the year.