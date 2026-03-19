Top Ranked Running Back Recruit Has USC Among Finalists As Alabama Pushes
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The USC Trojans could add another big-time running back recruit through the 2027 class with four-star Nigel Newkirk.
Newkirk revealed his top six programs, including the USC Trojans, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. In addition to USC, his top schools are LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Alabama.
Rivals ranks Newkrik as the No. 89 recruit in the nation, the No. 6 running back, and the No. 10 prospect from Georgia. The Trojans have landed the nation's top running backs in the past, and are trending towards landing another big-time player with Newkirk.
USC’s Recruiting Success to Help Land Nigel Newkirk
According to Rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the biggest competition in landing Newkirk, as they are making a strong push for the prospect.
USC has been a riser in Newkirk’s top programs, not in his original top five, which he released in November. Being able to make his top six shows USC is trending in the right direction for Newkirk, and with the Trojans' recent recruiting success, the team knows how to land top prospects.
USC has landed five commits from the 2027 class. The Trojans’ top commit so far is five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the nation’s No. 18 recruit, per Rivals Idustry Ranking. The team has also landed four-star wide receivers Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard.
Though USC has yet to receive a commitment from a running back, Newkirk could change that.
After finishing the 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 1 per Rivals, the Trojans currently rank No. 7 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten for the 2027 class.
With how well the program has improved its high school recruiting, prospects such as Newkirk can see the Trojans are building a team to find consistent success for years to come, and want to be a part of the future.
USC Turning into Breeding Ground for Running Backs
In addition to USC’s recruiting momentum, the Trojans have become a program that develops running backs at a high level and is setting up the position to succeed in the future.
In the 2024 season, former USC running back Woody Marks was the highlight of the offense. It was his only season with USC, but his performance resulted in the Houston Texans selecting him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With USC, he rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns, and had 47 receptions for 321 yards.
In 2025, running back King Miller stepped up amid injuries to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. He rushed for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, and is entering 2026 with high expectations.
USC is set up well at the running back position due to adding two elite prospects through the 2026 class: Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston. Both are not only four-star players, but are ranked in the top ten for running backs, per Rivals.
Their commitment adds depth to the Trojans' running back room next season, and Redeaux and Alston can develop and work towards taking over USC's offense in the future.
If the Trojans can land Newkirk’s commitment, he can join an elite group of players and add to USC’s success in developing the position.
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Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.Follow Angelamiele811