Top Ranked Running Back Recruit Has USC Among Finalists As Alabama Pushes

The USC Trojans could add another big-time running back recruit through the 2027 class with four-star Nigel Newkirk.

Newkirk revealed his top six programs, including the USC Trojans, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. In addition to USC, his top schools are LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, and Alabama.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rivals ranks Newkrik as the No. 89 recruit in the nation, the No. 6 running back, and the No. 10 prospect from Georgia. The Trojans have landed the nation's top running backs in the past, and are trending towards landing another big-time player with Newkirk.

USC’s Recruiting Success to Help Land Nigel Newkirk

According to Rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be the biggest competition in landing Newkirk, as they are making a strong push for the prospect.

USC has been a riser in Newkirk’s top programs, not in his original top five, which he released in November. Being able to make his top six shows USC is trending in the right direction for Newkirk, and with the Trojans' recent recruiting success, the team knows how to land top prospects.

Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC has landed five commits from the 2027 class. The Trojans’ top commit so far is five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, the nation’s No. 18 recruit, per Rivals Idustry Ranking. The team has also landed four-star wide receivers Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard.

Though USC has yet to receive a commitment from a running back, Newkirk could change that.

After finishing the 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 1 per Rivals, the Trojans currently rank No. 7 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten for the 2027 class.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With how well the program has improved its high school recruiting, prospects such as Newkirk can see the Trojans are building a team to find consistent success for years to come, and want to be a part of the future.

USC Turning into Breeding Ground for Running Backs

In addition to USC’s recruiting momentum, the Trojans have become a program that develops running backs at a high level and is setting up the position to succeed in the future.

In the 2024 season, former USC running back Woody Marks was the highlight of the offense. It was his only season with USC, but his performance resulted in the Houston Texans selecting him in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With USC, he rushed for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns, and had 47 receptions for 321 yards.

In 2025, running back King Miller stepped up amid injuries to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. He rushed for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, and is entering 2026 with high expectations.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC is set up well at the running back position due to adding two elite prospects through the 2026 class: Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston. Both are not only four-star players, but are ranked in the top ten for running backs, per Rivals.

Their commitment adds depth to the Trojans' running back room next season, and Redeaux and Alston can develop and work towards taking over USC's offense in the future.

If the Trojans can land Newkirk’s commitment, he can join an elite group of players and add to USC’s success in developing the position.

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