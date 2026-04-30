USC Trojans Battling Alabama, LSU for Offensive Line Recruit

The USC Trojans are not wasting any time getting a head start on the 2028 recruiting cycle with four-star offensive lineman Elisha Mueller quickly becoming one of their most important early targets.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout was on campus in March as part of his early rounds of visits to local programs, including USC, Cal and UCLA. Now, with that first phase complete, Mueller is shifting his focus nationally. Rivals’ Adam Gorney reported that Alabama is pushing for a visit from Mueller and that the offensive line recruit is also interested in seeing LSU after the Tigers offered in December.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

“That’s big to me. SEC, between them and the Big Ten, it’s the best college conference in the world. It’s the closest you can get to the NFL,” Mueller told Rivals. “So it’s really big to me because I’m a big competitor.”

Elisha Mueller Has Strong Ties to USC

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Despite the growing SEC interest, USC isn’t starting from scratch here. In fact, the Trojans may have as strong a foundation as any program in his recruitment. Mueller, who lives in Carson, has long viewed USC as his dream school.

That proximity matters, but so do relationships. Mueller shares the field at St. John Bosco with his cousins and rising prospects Kingston Fatu and Kuika Moaalii, both of whom already hold USC offers. The idea of staying home and building something together at the next level carries real weight.

USC has also rebuilt deep recruiting pipelines with powerhouse programs like St. John Bosco, Mater Dei and Santa Margarita Catholic in recent recruiting classes. That familiarity with the current roster gives Lincoln Riley and his staff an edge most out-of-region programs simply don’t have. Still, familiarity alone won’t win this battle. Mueller’s desire to explore the SEC, and the competition it represents, is real and immediate.

USC Continuing to Build in the Trenches

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If USC is going to hold off programs like Alabama and LSU, its pitch in the trenches has to resonate. To this point, there’s evidence it will. The Trojans have made a clear shift in roster construction, prioritizing both offensive and defensive line talent in recent cycles.

The 2026 class featured elite defensive linemen Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield, along with five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pope. That emphasis has carried into 2027, highlighted by additions like four-star defensive lineman Mekai Brown and offensive lineman Drew Fielder, a flip from the Oregon Ducks.

Just as important, USC returns all five starters along the offensive line heading into the 2026 season, an uncommon level of continuity that signals development, not just acquisition.

That combination of proven development, high-end recruiting and local ties, keeps USC firmly in the race. But Mueller’s upcoming SEC visits will test just how strong that position really is. Right now, this isn’t a West Coast lock. It’s a national fight and USC is right in the middle of it.

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