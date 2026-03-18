USC Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson Reveals Heartwarming NFL Draft Motivator

During his two seasons with the USC Trojans, wherever cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson was, it became common to see his young son trailing behind him.

When Nicholson spoke with the media after games this past season, he would bring his son and have him sit on his lap, similar to the way you would see professional athletes do it.

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson (17) warms cup before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

And while Nicholson was going through his Pro Day workout last week, his son was running around the field and spent time with long snapper Hank Pepper, as he often did.

“It’s super cool how they love him and respond to him being around," Nicholson said. "It’s not like a baby around, it’s like having another teammate around.”

DeCarlos Nicholson Pro Day

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) breaks up a pass in the end zone for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Having his son with him through every step of his USC career and then during this draft season has been a constant reminder for Nicholson as he fights to make his dream of playing in the NFL come true.

“Motivating. Keeps you hungry," Nicholson said. "Especially when you got someone looking up to you and literally doing what they see you do. He hangs with Hank a lot. We were at the park the other day and he’s snapping the ball through his legs. So I know that he's watching and just trying to be that example for him. Not only on the field but education wise as well because he sees everything.”

After not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine late last month, Nicholson was one of 17 NFL Draft Prospects that took part in the Trojans Pro Day in front scouts from all 32 teams.

He measured in at 6’3 1/4” and 200 pounds and with 33 1/2-inch arms. He posted a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, 4.25 in the shuttle, 6.54 three-cone, 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump.

DeCarlos Nicholson USC Career and NFL Future

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nicholson transferred from Mississippi State to USC in 2024 and saw action in all 13 games, including three starts. This past season, Nicholson became a full-time starter.

Nicholson is still growing into the cornerback position. He was a high school quarterback and did not move to cornerback until his sophomore year at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. He signed with the Bulldogs in 2022, where he appeared in 25 games, including seven starts over two seasons.

The Trojans defensive back showed growth during his final collegiate season playing under cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, who also helped him prepare for Pro Day.

“I could have went to other people for sure," Nicholson said. "He knows my body, he knows me, he knows some of things to get me going. He just pours life into me and reminds me constantly what’s at stake, what I need to do and what happens if I don’t do that. Just motivating and it’s a lot of genuine love.”

It is unlikely Nicholson gets drafted next month but he could be a priority free agent. Nicholson has unique size for the position. He’s extremely long and has plenty of college experience, having appeared in more than 50 games.

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