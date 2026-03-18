USC Cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson Reveals Heartwarming NFL Draft Motivator
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During his two seasons with the USC Trojans, wherever cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson was, it became common to see his young son trailing behind him.
When Nicholson spoke with the media after games this past season, he would bring his son and have him sit on his lap, similar to the way you would see professional athletes do it.
And while Nicholson was going through his Pro Day workout last week, his son was running around the field and spent time with long snapper Hank Pepper, as he often did.
“It’s super cool how they love him and respond to him being around," Nicholson said. "It’s not like a baby around, it’s like having another teammate around.”
DeCarlos Nicholson Pro Day
Having his son with him through every step of his USC career and then during this draft season has been a constant reminder for Nicholson as he fights to make his dream of playing in the NFL come true.
“Motivating. Keeps you hungry," Nicholson said. "Especially when you got someone looking up to you and literally doing what they see you do. He hangs with Hank a lot. We were at the park the other day and he’s snapping the ball through his legs. So I know that he's watching and just trying to be that example for him. Not only on the field but education wise as well because he sees everything.”
After not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine late last month, Nicholson was one of 17 NFL Draft Prospects that took part in the Trojans Pro Day in front scouts from all 32 teams.
He measured in at 6’3 1/4” and 200 pounds and with 33 1/2-inch arms. He posted a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, 4.25 in the shuttle, 6.54 three-cone, 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump.
DeCarlos Nicholson USC Career and NFL Future
Nicholson transferred from Mississippi State to USC in 2024 and saw action in all 13 games, including three starts. This past season, Nicholson became a full-time starter.
Nicholson is still growing into the cornerback position. He was a high school quarterback and did not move to cornerback until his sophomore year at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC. He signed with the Bulldogs in 2022, where he appeared in 25 games, including seven starts over two seasons.
The Trojans defensive back showed growth during his final collegiate season playing under cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, who also helped him prepare for Pro Day.
“I could have went to other people for sure," Nicholson said. "He knows my body, he knows me, he knows some of things to get me going. He just pours life into me and reminds me constantly what’s at stake, what I need to do and what happens if I don’t do that. Just motivating and it’s a lot of genuine love.”
It is unlikely Nicholson gets drafted next month but he could be a priority free agent. Nicholson has unique size for the position. He’s extremely long and has plenty of college experience, having appeared in more than 50 games.
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Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.Follow khollowell_