Sam Darnold Has 'New Energy' With Carolina Panthers

A fresh start just might be exactly what Sam Darnold needed.

The former USC Trojan spent three seasons with the New York Jets before getting traded to the Carolina Panthers, and his teammates are noticing a difference in his play already.

Panthers wide receiver, Robby Anderson, played with Darnold in 2018 and 2019. According to David Newton of ESPN, Anderson said he's noticed a different 'aura' around Darnold since coming to Charlotte.

"When I walked in the building I could see a new energy out of him, like a glow, charisma that I didn't really see in New York,'' Anderson said. "You can see a glow in [people], their energy, an aura — I can see that when I walked into the building and just being around him.”

Anderson is heading into his second year with the Panthers and believes Darnold will see better days in North Carolina.

"The New York system was a little more complex, had a lot of nuances that was more difficult for everybody, not just [Darnold], not just me.'' [Anderson]

Darnold is the presumed starter for the Panthers, although nothing has been announced yet. During his three seasons with the Jets, he amassed 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in three seasons.

