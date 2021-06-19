USC LB Palaie Gaoteote Enrolls at Ohio State?

According to reports, former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote may have enrolled at Ohio State University.

The Las Vegas natives name now appears in the university’s student directory, which could mean that he intends to join the Buckeyes this fall.

Gaoteote entered the NCAA transfer portal in December of 2020. He spent two seasons at USC and recorded 105 tackles, 7.5 tackles and two sacks. He has dealt with a number of injuries which limited his playing time to 20 games and 14 starts.

Gaoteote's 2020 season got off to a frustrating start. After starting in USC's first two games, he was forced to miss the rest of the season due to laceration across his head, which he acquired against Arizona. Gaoteote entered concussion protocol after the injury and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Now a senior with two years of eligibility remaining, Gaoteote could provide 'some much-needed depth to Ohio State’s linebacker unit'. As four of the Buckeyes main contributors, Tuf Borland, Pete Werner and Baron Browning and Justin Hilliard all departed for the NFL.

At this time no official announcement has been made about Palaie Gaoteote’s transfer to Ohio State from the athlete himself.

