Lincoln Riley's Blunt Response About D'Anton Lynn's Absence In Alamo Bowl Loss

With a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, the No. 16 USC Trojans' defense fell apart in the fourth quarter as they fell 30-27 in overtime to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. The Trojans were without defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who just a day before the Alamo Bowl announced his intentions to leave and become the DC at his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The absence of Lynn’s defensive playcalling was felt in the Alamo Bowl loss to TCU, as co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson called plays for the Trojans' defense. Following the stunning Alamo Bowl loss, USC coach Lincoln Riley declined to share details on why D’Anton Lynn didn’t call plays for the Trojans.

"Yeah, Henny did a great job. The staff rallied around him. There was a lot of energy with the guys. The other part of it I'm not going to share details on," Riley said.

Lynn expressed that his focus was on the USC players, especially their growth and development, and for the Trojans to secure their 10th win of the season leading up to the Alamo Bowl. Only a day after Lynn’s comments, he was on his way out the door to join Penn State. Now entering the offseason, the search for a new defensive coordinator begins.

USC's Defensive Coordinator Replacement Search

While USC fans will debate whether Lynn calling plays for the Trojans' defense would’ve changed the outcome of the Alamo Bowl loss to TCU, his departure this offseason sets up a crucial replacement for defensive coordinator on Riley’s coaching staff.

Entering the 2026 season, where many feel it's make the College Football Playoff or bust for the Trojans, USC’s defensive performance in big games will be the key to reaching those championship aspirations.

USC is set to face a much more difficult Big Ten schedule in 2026, which will include a road game against Lynn and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Going up against Lynn in what is likely to be a hostile road environment in Happy Valley could be a crucial moment that shapes USC’s 2026 season.

USC's Defensive Struggles In Alamo Bowl vs. TCU

In the 30-27 overtime loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl, USC struggled defensively to close out the fourth quarter, while the Horned Frogs made key defensive plays down the stretch to win the game. Throughout the game and in the fourth quarter, TCU quarterback Ken Seals moved the Horned Frogs' offense down the field, finding holes in USC’s defense, especially when they played zone.

Seals, who has been TCU’s backup quarterback the past few seasons, earned his first start in the Alamo Bowl following Josh Hoover’s decision to enter the transfer portal. Seals capped off his TCU career with a remarkable performance, throwing for 258 yards, one touchdown, and an interception on 29-of-40 passing. TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister was a challenge for USC’s defense to defend as he finished the game with eight receptions for 69 yards.

The Trojans' worst defensive moment of the Alamo Bowl came on the game-winning play in overtime, when TCU’s Jeremy Payne broke three tackles to take it 35 yards for a touchdown on a 3rd and 20 to seal the win for the Horned Frogs.

With the Alamo Bowl loss, USC finishes the 2025 season with a 9-4 overall record. The Trojans now enter an offseason where improvement on defense will be a major focus in what many consider a make-or-break fifth season for Lincoln Riley.

