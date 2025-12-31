USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Confidence In Finding New Defensive Coordinator

As the USC Trojans were preparing for the Alamo Bowl, news broke that defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn would be leaving for Penn State. Lynn was not with the team during the bowl game, which USC lost in overtime, 30-27, against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Afterwards, USC coach Lincoln Riley spoke about the process of finding a new defensive coordinator. Riley is looking forward to the process, arguing there will be a lot of interest in the position.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“There’s going to be a lot of interest in this job. I mean, this will be a extremely, extremely coveted job. And I can already tell by the nature of what my phone’s been like the last couple of days,” Riley said. “It’ll be a fun process to go through … I definitely don’t want to press reset cause I think we've made a lot of improvement and we’ve got a hell of a defensive staff in there.”

Lincoln Riley Confident In USC's Growth

Despite the bowl loss, Riley is confident the defense and the program as a whole are trending up, which is why there could be a high level of interest in the defensive coordinator role. Lynn spent two seasons with USC before leaving to take the defensive coordinator position with Penn State.

Within those two seasons, the defense has not only improved, but Riley has built a talented staff that has been developing players at a high level.

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

“I feel fantastic,” Riley said of where USC is heading. “I mean, obviously documented strides the last couple of years statistically, but then those that really study the game and watch the way that we’ve played and the way that we’ve been able to improve, the arrows just pointing straight up. And I think, for us right now, the opportunity to make a hire, to continue to make us better, and go from being a very good defense to being a great defense is the goal. We have the personnel to do it. We’re on an upward trend.”

The Trojans have talented positional coaches, such as defensive line coach Eric Henderson and secondary coach Doug Belk. Despite having to hire a new defensive coordinator, the Trojans have a staff that has been helping the defense improve each season.

It goes beyond just the staff; USC has several returning players next season prepared to step up, as well as the No. 1 recruiting class that could be enticing for potential defensive coordinator candidates.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn reacts against the Utah State Aggies during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC is bringing in immense talent through the 2026 recruiting class, who have high potential and can break out quickly. USC signed 35 recruits, covering almost every position and adding five-star EDGE Luke Wafle. In the front-seven, the Trojans signed the No. 3 defensive lineman in the nation, Jaimeon Winfield, and the No. 5 linebacker, Talanoa Ili.

Those are just two of the several elite prospects that the next defensive coordinator could help develop while leading the Trojans to success.

As a whole, the Trojans took a step forward this season despite losing the Alamo Bowl. USC will finish 2025 with a 9-4 record, which is two more wins than 2024. USC was ranked No. 16 following the regular season and had a chance to compete for a College Football Playoff spot. The next defensive coordinator could be what helps the Trojans take the next step and make the playoff.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why USC Could Hire From Within

Given how Riley spoke about the current defensive staff, it is possible USC hires from within. One name to watch for is Henderson. Not only is he the defensive lines coach, but he is the Trojans’ co-defensive coordinator.

With Lynn not doing the playcalling during the Alamao Bowl, Henderson stepped up in his place. This could have been a form of a tryout for Henderson. He knows the players on the defense well and has helped the team with recruiting.

While Riley and the Trojans will go through the hiring process, Henderson could be a candidate to watch for to take the defensive coordinator position.

