Biggest Offseason Questions For Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans

The No. 16 USC Trojans enter a pivotal offseason following a 30-27 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. The Trojans finished the season with a 9-4 overall record, which included a 7-2 record in the Big Ten.

Entering the offseason, there are many questions involving coach Lincoln Riley and USC as the Trojans are expected to have high expectations in 2026 to reach the College Football Playoff. Here are the biggest offseason questions surrounding Riley and USC.

Is Lincoln Riley On The Hot Seat Entering 2026?

In four seasons under Lincoln Riley, the Trojans have yet to reach the CFP. The closest the Trojans came to earning a spot in the postseason was Riley’s first season at USC with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. USC finished that season with an 11-3 record, which included two losses to Utah and a Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane.

Since then, the Trojans have been very inconsistent, having lost four or more games in a season the last three years. With no conference titles or appearances in the CFP to show for entering the fifth season under Riley, many believe that he’s on the hot seat entering the 2026 season, which is set to feature the arrival of the No. 1 recruiting class.

Anything less than making the CFP would be considered a major disappointment to Trojan fans' standards and could signal the end of the Riley era at USC. Following the 2025 season, Riley has the same record as former USC coach Clay Helton after 53 games, posting a 35-18 record. Helton, despite being fired by the Trojans in 2021, achieved more success in his first four full seasons with USC than Riley, winning a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl title.

Search For a Defensive Coordinator

After defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn decided to leave USC to take the DC position at his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions under new coach Matt Campbell, the Trojans are now tasked with finding a suitable replacement.

Replacing Lynn as defensive coordinator will be the Trojans' most important move this offseason. Entering the 2026 season, the performance of USC’s defense will play a massive role in the team’s goal of reaching the CFP.

While USC’s defense still struggled at times under Lynn, he improved the physicality of the Trojans' defensive front and had the unit trending in the right direction. A poor replacement hire at defensive coordinator could prove costly for USC next season and set them back.

Finding a decent replacement for USC shouldn’t be a tough task for the Trojans this offseason, as Riley expressed his confidence in finding a new defensive coordinator after the Alamo Bowl loss to TCU. USC's Co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson called plays on defense in the Alamo Bowl for the Trojans.

How Will Offense Perform With New Offensive Talent?

Success on offense hasn't been a major concern in the four seasons under Lincoln Riley. The departure of wide receivers Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, and tight end Lake McRee is a major loss for the Trojans, but it will open new opportunities on USC's offense in 2026.

King Miller and Waymond Jordan have the potential to form a dominant running back duo for USC's offense next season. At wide receiver, Tanook Hines showed great potential in his freshman season and will be one ot the top offensive weapons for quarterback Jayden Maiava next year.

With the arrival of the No. 1 2026 recruiting class to Los Angeles, USC will have several talented newcomers on offense that could have an immediate impact. Tight end Mark Bowman, along with wide receivers Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster, are three offensive players who could have an immediate impact for USC. Bowman, Dixon-Wyatt, and Feaster are all rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

