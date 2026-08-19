USC Trojans Recruits Featured Across Southern California High School Games This Fall

Last season, as USC made drastic changes to its recruiting approach, which included reestablishing themselves as the preeminent recruiting force in California, the high school season had an old school feel. Future Trojans battled it out on Friday nights.

The 2026 California high school football season kickoffs this week and multiple games will feature multiple USC commits in the 2027 class.

High-Profile Games in Southern California

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

With a smaller recruiting class in the 2027 cycle, 14 commitments, the number of games and commits in those games isn’t quite the same as it was last fall.

There won’t be matchups such as Sierra Canyon versus Santa Margarita, who squared off in the CIF Division I quarterfinals last season in a game that featured six USC freshmen, or Santa Margarita versus Mater Dei, who ended up having seven freshmen on the Trojans roster come National Signing Day.

It all starts on Thursday, Aug. 20 with a matchup between Corona Centennial, who features four-star receiver commit Quentin Hale, versus Servite, who features four-star offensive tackle commit Drew Fielder. The game also features a pair of high-priority targets in the 2028 cycle in Centennial three-star running back Malaki Davis and Servite four-star linebacker Allen “Cinco” Kennett V.

The following week on Aug. 28, Centennial faces off against Santa Margarita in a rematch of the CIF Southern Section Division I Championship. The two teams played twice last fall with Santa Margarita winning both matchups. Santa Margarita is led by former USC Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Carson Palmer and features three-star defensive line commit Isaia Vandermade, as well as top target, 2028 four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams.

Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver and USC Trojans commit Quentin Hale | USC Trojans on SI

Centennial will square off against its third Trinity League opponent in Mater Dei on Sept. 11. Centennial won both contests last season. This is perhaps the most intriguing matchup because of the matchup between Hale and four-star cornerback commit Danny Lang. The two battled at the South County Classic passing tournament in July. Now they’ll do it for real. Mater Dei also features 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele.

Damien, who features four-star safety commit Gavin Williams, will play Servite on Sept. 25.

Trinity League Showdowns

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 four-star cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Trinity League play begins in early October with Santa Margarita and Mater Dei. The following week it’s Santa Margarita and Servite as the two commits in the trenches battle it out.

Servite and Mater Dei will play on Thursday, Oct. 15. The next day it’s Santa Margarita versus Bosco, who features three-star linebacker commit Josiah Poyer and a key offensive line target in 2028 four-star Elisha Mueller.

Bosco and Servite play on Oct. 23, which means Fielder is very likely going to have opportunities to block Poyer at the second level. And then Mater Dei and Bosco close out the regular season on Oct. 30.

Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and Oaks Christian four-star defensive line commit Alifeleti Tuihalamaka don’t have matchups against their future teammates on the schedule but that could change come playoff time.

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