USC Football: Second 5-Star Commit This Week Ditches Trojans
USC football has now lost their second five-star commit this week as defensive lineman Justus Terry announced he is de-committing from the program on Wednesday through his social media accounts.
The 6-foot-5 DL out of Manchester, Georgia officially committed to the Trojans on March 24, 2024 and is de-committing less than three months later. Since committing to the Trojans, Terry has had official visits with Georgia and Florida State. He is part of the class of 2025.
Along with Terry, five-star edge rusher recruit Isaiah Gibson de-committed from USC on Tuesday, after initially committing to USC on March 24, 2024, the same day that Terry committed to the school. Like Terry, Gibson is also from Georgia, attending high school at Warner Robins. Since his recruitment, he has also been on multiple official visits at other schools including Georgia, South Carolina, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, and Ohio State.
These are of course huge recruiting losses for the Trojans. Not only are both players five-star recruits, but ESPN even ranked Terry as the No. 7 player overall in the class of 2025. The lone five-star recruit in the class of 2025 still committed to the Trojans is quarterback Julian Lewis, who is the No. 1 recruit in the entire class.
