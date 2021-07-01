Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA and Heisman Trust: 'My Records Should Be Reinstated'

The former USC running back speaks out following the NCAA's recent changes involving name, image, and likeness.

Former USC running back Reggie Bush is speaking out after the NCAA passed new NIL laws, which allow college athletes to monetize off their name, image, and likeness.

In 2010, Bush became disassociated from USC for 10 years and had his Heisman vacated after it was revealed that he and his family received improper benefits during his college career.

Now that the NCAA has officially changed the landscape for college sports, many argue that his Heisman should be returned. Bush agrees with this notion, and released a statement on July 1, pleading the NCAA to reconsider their decision.

"Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman," Bush said in a statement.

"We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us. We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all. It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy "solely" due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated."

HuddleUp's Joe Pompliano believes that Bush would have profited between $4-$6 million dollars annually if the NCAA would have allowed athletes to benefit off their name, image, and likeness during his time.

Bush rushed for 3,169 yards, 1,301 receiving yards, 25 rushing touchdowns and 13 receiving TD's while at USC. He also helped USC achieve back-to-back national championships under head coach Pete Carroll.

Many are calling for the reinstatement of Bush's college records and the return of his Heisman, including former college quarterback Johnny Manziel. You can expect to see this conversation continue until there is some official announcement from the NCAA.

