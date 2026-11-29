The No. 15 USC Trojans finished the regular season with a 2-2 record in their final four games. The latest was a dominant 45-10 win over their crosstown rival, the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Here are the biggest winners and losers from USC’s best performance of the season.

Winner: Trojans’ Opening Script

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley look on first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley couldn’t have planned a better opening script. It was tone-setting, efficient, got all the playmakers involved, and most importantly, put points on the board first – a feat the Trojans have only accomplished five times this season. 13 plays, 75 yards, and a score right under five minutes. Quarterback Jayden Maiava went six-for-11 in the series for 71 yards and a touchdown while targeting six different pass catchers.

Loser: Jayden Maiava Under Pressure

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to pass during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With such a strong outing and fewer glaring problems than usual, this section is more nitpicky and a lowercase “L.” Facing third-and-14 at UCLA’s 45-yard line with three minutes left in the half, the Bruins were able to generate the best pressure of the day. It was able to throw Maiava off course, leading to an ugly interception. Ultimately, UCLA wasn’t able to capitalize on the turnover, but it's not encouraging to see the same problem pop up.

Winner: Bullying in the Trenches

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) runs the ball defended by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren (91) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One word to describe USC’s defensive front seven in the first half is dominance. Three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a hurry and a sack, a punchout by Luke Wafle followed by the recovery from Kameryn Crawford, plus a pass deflection by Braylan Shelby coming off the edge. Linebacker Desman Stephens II led the unit with five total tackles, followed by Crawford, Wafle, and cornerback Marcelles Williams with three tackles each.

Southern Cal practically shut down one of the best rushing offenses in the nation as well. Bruins’ lead back, Wayne Knight, finished the first half with four rushes for six yards. Anthony Woods could only produce 13 yards off four rushes as well.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

By the final whistle, the unit racked up two sacks, five quarterback hits, three hurries, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. The Bruins' run game was halted at 25 rush attempts for 47 yards.

Winner: Generating Turnovers

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) reacts during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the main critiques of Gary Patterson’s defense has been the lack of takeaways. At the start of the year, the Trojans' defense went four games without generating a turnover. Since their Week 8 loss to Wisconsin, the Trojans defense has come away with at least one turnover in four consecutive games – 11 total after today’s outing, five coming against the Bruins.

Cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Marcelles Williams, plus safety Prophet Brown, got interceptions after recording one each the previous week versus Maryland. Then there was the aforementioned strip and recovery by Wafle and Crawford in the second quarter. The freshman edge rusher forced another fumble in the third quarter, this time recovered by Jide Abasiri.

Winner: Waymond Jordan and the Rushing Attack

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior running back Waymond Jordan had himself another day – 19 carries for 124 rushing yards (6.5 yards per rush), three receptions for 22 yards, and three touchdowns. This is now back-to-back multi-touchdown games for Jordan, who truly has been impressive after his soft benching in Week 8.

Right behind Jordan was redshirt sophomore King Miller – 12 carries, 49 rushing yards, and a touchdown. Freshmen Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux were able to get in the mix as well towards the end of the game. The effectiveness of the run game allowed Maiava to take a back seat for a majority of the second half as the backfield had 230 yards off of 48 rushes by the final whistle. The offensive line and receivers deserve their flowers for the big day on the ground as well.

Loser: Where Has This Been?

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California trojans head coach Lincoln Riley on the sidelines during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can't take away a top-10 victory on the road (kind of), but fans and media alike expected this type of team in all 12 games. A very strong outing against the rival, but is it enough for a College Football Playoff selection? With three losses under the belt, having to rely on others' losses shouldn't be the goal at the end of the day.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.