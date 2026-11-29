Six Biggest Winners and Losers From USC's Dominant Win Over UCLA
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The No. 15 USC Trojans finished the regular season with a 2-2 record in their final four games. The latest was a dominant 45-10 win over their crosstown rival, the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, on Saturday at the Rose Bowl. Here are the biggest winners and losers from USC’s best performance of the season.
Winner: Trojans’ Opening Script
Lincoln Riley couldn’t have planned a better opening script. It was tone-setting, efficient, got all the playmakers involved, and most importantly, put points on the board first – a feat the Trojans have only accomplished five times this season. 13 plays, 75 yards, and a score right under five minutes. Quarterback Jayden Maiava went six-for-11 in the series for 71 yards and a touchdown while targeting six different pass catchers.
Loser: Jayden Maiava Under Pressure
With such a strong outing and fewer glaring problems than usual, this section is more nitpicky and a lowercase “L.” Facing third-and-14 at UCLA’s 45-yard line with three minutes left in the half, the Bruins were able to generate the best pressure of the day. It was able to throw Maiava off course, leading to an ugly interception. Ultimately, UCLA wasn’t able to capitalize on the turnover, but it's not encouraging to see the same problem pop up.
Winner: Bullying in the Trenches
One word to describe USC’s defensive front seven in the first half is dominance. Three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, a hurry and a sack, a punchout by Luke Wafle followed by the recovery from Kameryn Crawford, plus a pass deflection by Braylan Shelby coming off the edge. Linebacker Desman Stephens II led the unit with five total tackles, followed by Crawford, Wafle, and cornerback Marcelles Williams with three tackles each.
Southern Cal practically shut down one of the best rushing offenses in the nation as well. Bruins’ lead back, Wayne Knight, finished the first half with four rushes for six yards. Anthony Woods could only produce 13 yards off four rushes as well.
By the final whistle, the unit racked up two sacks, five quarterback hits, three hurries, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. The Bruins' run game was halted at 25 rush attempts for 47 yards.
Winner: Generating Turnovers
One of the main critiques of Gary Patterson’s defense has been the lack of takeaways. At the start of the year, the Trojans' defense went four games without generating a turnover. Since their Week 8 loss to Wisconsin, the Trojans defense has come away with at least one turnover in four consecutive games – 11 total after today’s outing, five coming against the Bruins.
Cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Marcelles Williams, plus safety Prophet Brown, got interceptions after recording one each the previous week versus Maryland. Then there was the aforementioned strip and recovery by Wafle and Crawford in the second quarter. The freshman edge rusher forced another fumble in the third quarter, this time recovered by Jide Abasiri.
Winner: Waymond Jordan and the Rushing Attack
Senior running back Waymond Jordan had himself another day – 19 carries for 124 rushing yards (6.5 yards per rush), three receptions for 22 yards, and three touchdowns. This is now back-to-back multi-touchdown games for Jordan, who truly has been impressive after his soft benching in Week 8.
Right behind Jordan was redshirt sophomore King Miller – 12 carries, 49 rushing yards, and a touchdown. Freshmen Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux were able to get in the mix as well towards the end of the game. The effectiveness of the run game allowed Maiava to take a back seat for a majority of the second half as the backfield had 230 yards off of 48 rushes by the final whistle. The offensive line and receivers deserve their flowers for the big day on the ground as well.
Loser: Where Has This Been?
Can't take away a top-10 victory on the road (kind of), but fans and media alike expected this type of team in all 12 games. A very strong outing against the rival, but is it enough for a College Football Playoff selection? With three losses under the belt, having to rely on others' losses shouldn't be the goal at the end of the day.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy