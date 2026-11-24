The No. 18 USC Trojans are preparing for a massive final test Saturday afternoon as they take on the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Their respective rankings are subject to change, but a top-15 showdown could be in order in Southern California.

It's been a turbulent week across college football, and several recent results have dramatically shaken up the College Football Playoff picture heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Although USC doesn't necessarily control its own destiny, the Trojans still have a chance to make a push for the 12-team field and the conference title game. However, that path is becoming increasingly difficult.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 8-3 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play, USC has just a 7.9 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index. The Trojans have almost no realistic path to an at-large bid, which would mean that their best chance of reaching the postseason is through the Big Ten's automatic bid.

That scenario would require plenty of help from across the conference. USC needs to take down UCLA, while also getting losses from Indiana, Oregon and Iowa to create an opportunity to sneak into the Big Ten Championship Game.

It's certainly a long shot, but the first step is taking care of business against a top-10 UCLA team that is coming off an 18-16 double-overtime loss to Michigan. A win over UCLA would give USC another marquee victory to close out the regular season and keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

The Trojans are also coming off a strong performance against Maryland, with several players turning in standout performances and building momentum at the right time. As USC prepares for its biggest test of the season, three Trojans in particular are trending upward heading into Saturday's rivalry matchup.

Three Trojans Trending Upward Ahead of USC's Matchup With UCLA:

Trent Mosley, Wide Receiver

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries for a first down as he breaks a tackle by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ricardo Cooper Jr. (25) and forced out of bounds by defensive back Lavain Scruggs (2)in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Unit ed Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As just a freshman wide receiver, Trent Mosley has become one of quarterback Jayden Maiava's most reliable targets. After playing a key role in USC's passing attack against the Terrapins, Mosley is a player looking to build upon last week's performance taking on UCLA Saturday.

During USC's 35-21 comeback win over Maryland, Mosley finished with eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. Both of his receiving touchdowns gave USC the lead, including a 13-yard score in the first quarter and a nine-yard touchdown in the third.

The performance also continued a productive stretch for the freshman, who has recorded 49 receptions for 720 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in just eight games this season. He's also totaled 36 catches for 465 yards and four touchdowns over his last five appearances.

That stretch includes three 100-yard receiving performances against Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana. He recorded 111 yards against Penn State, 101 against then-No. 2 Ohio State and a season-high 130 yards against then-No. 9 Indiana.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has also played an important role in Mosley's production. After throwing three interceptions in USC's loss to Indiana, Maiava bounced back against Maryland with 237 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He now has 3,072 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.

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Mosley's recent production gives USC another reliable option in the passing game as the Trojans look to challenge UCLA.

Waymond Jordan, Running Back

Senior running back Waymond Jordan delivered one of his most productive performances of the season against Maryland.

Jordan finished with 18 carries for 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 35-21 win. Both scores came in the fourth quarter. His two touchdowns helped the Trojans pull away and secure the comeback victory.

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) gets loose from Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Jayvon Parker (97) and goes for 7 yards and first down in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a season-high in both carries and rushing yards for Jordan, who has continued to find opportunities in USC's backfield. Through nine games, he has totaled 386 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 88 carries, adding nine receptions for 65 yards.

Jordan has also found the end zone more frequently over the past month and has recorded three rushing touchdowns in his last four games. That includes a touchdown in USC's 30-18 upset victory over Ohio State.

With Jordan coming off a season-high workload, the senior has an opportunity to build on that performance against the Bruins and help USC establish its ground game.

Prophet Brown, Defensive Back

Redshirt senior safety Prophet Brown was one of the biggest contributors to USC's defensive turnaround against Maryland.

Brown finished the 35-21 victory with a season-high six tackles and one interception. His takeaway was part of a three-interception performance from USC's secondary, with other contributions from cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Marcelles Williams.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Prophet Brown (16) reacts after a a defensive play against Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After allowing 14 points in the first half, USC's defense settled in after the break. The Trojans shut out Maryland in the third quarter and kept the Terrapins off the scoreboard until the final four minutes of the fourth quarter.

Brown now has 23 total tackles, two interceptions, 99 interception return yards, one interception-return touchdown and four pass breakups across 10 games this season.

The Bruins also have a question mark at quarterback heading into Saturday, which could make the ability to capitalize on opportunities in the passing game even more important for USC's defense.

Brown is coming off one of his strongest performances of the season, and another productive outing against UCLA could help the Trojans close out the regular season with momentum on the defensive side of the ball.

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