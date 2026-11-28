Following Iowa’s win over Nebraska, No. 15 USC Trojans’ shot at appearing in Big Ten Championship are gone, but now they can disrupt their crosstown rival, No. 9 UCLA Bruins’ shot at the title and maybe even the College Football Playoff in the Battle of Los Angeles.

In order for the Trojans to keep their playoff hopes alive and leave a stain the Bruins' season, it will come down to these two matchups.

1. USC’s Front Seven vs. UCLA’s Rushing Attack

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With UCLA’s quarterback situation still a mystery, they will likely rely on their excellent run game. Heading into Week 13, the Bruins offense has averaged 39.8 rushes per game (No. 19), 4.9 yards per rush (No. 29) and 194 rushing yards per game (No. 23). This is made possible by a deep, multi-positional, 12-man offensive line group led by transfers Jordan Davis, Carter Sweazie and Julian Armella.

Behind the Bruins’ wall is the short but stout, explosive and versatile running back Wayne Knight. The fifth-year back has 157 carries for 875 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns on the season. He also has 24 receptions for 195 yards and a score. Right behind him is the big, physical back Anthony Woods – 96 rushes, 554 yards, six touchdowns – and the speedster Jaivian Thomas – 66 rushes, 318 yards, four scores.

Besides the variation of running styles, the unit's ability to get explosive runs – 12-plus yards – is a point of concern for the Trojans defense. Knight has 17 explosive runs, Woods’ has 10 and Thomas has five.

USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a run-heavy scheme, veteran Alex VanSumeren’s skillset as a run stuffer will be better displayed. Jahkeem Stewart, who has looked healthier as the season progressed, and Jide Abasiri, the best interior threat this season, will need to lead the charge every rotation. Big bodies like Floyd Boucard and Jammal Jarrett will be key in plugging holes as well.

At the edge, freshman All-American Luke Wafle has gone underappreciated against the run. Pro Football Focus’ midseason report card gave Wafle a 79.8 grade in run-defense and has credited him with 25 run stops and 10.5 tackles for loss. With Kameryn Crawford – six tackles for loss – on the opposite side, the two will need to be disciplined on outside containment, force the backs inside and get tackles in the backfield.

At the second level, linebacker Desman Stephens II needs to continue to set the tone with hard hits. After serving his one-game suspension, Stephens has been playing at a different level – a heat-seeking missile that can be found all over the field.

Fellow linebacker Deven Bryant may have some missed tackles under his belt, but his play recognition has kept him consistent and productive. As long as the two clean up each other’s mistakes and rally, the Bruins’ rushing attack can be slowed down.

2. Jayden Maiava vs. the Bruins' Stingy Secondary

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The name of the game for senior quarterback Jayden Maiava is normally accuracy, but Maiava’s completion percentage takes a dip and turnovers become a problem on the road. His current away-game split is 98-of-157, 1,146 yards, 62.4 completion percentage, seven touchdowns, five interceptions and seven sacks. On the bright side, these rougher performances have been on the east coast.

As for the Bruins defense, they are currently No. 1 in completion percentage (48.35), No. 5 in yards per pass (5.7) and No. 10 in passing yards per game (172.4). They also have a total of 40 pass deflections and 20 interceptions. Defensive back Scooter Jackson leads the secondary with five interceptions – three returned for a touchdown – and nine pass breakups.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler leads with an aggressive man-coverage approach that is backed by a deep rotation. Nickelback Derrick Barksdale – two interceptions – is highly effective in shutting down the slot option, cornerback Dante Lovett is a sticky rotational piece, while Ta’Shawn James is the main playmaker that can be played on any side of the field.

It's easier said than done, but Maiava cannot afford to make a mistake – throwing behind the receiver, bad read or feeling flustered too soon. Maiava doesn’t need to look for the home run play and should take what's given and move the chains quick outs, running back check-downs and intermediate options. Taking advantage of a clean pocket will lead to success and into the next key matchup.

3. Lincoln Riley Utilizes all of the Trojans’ Pass Catchers

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) reacts with teammates after a touchdown catch against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As great as freshman All-American Trent Mosley has been – 49 receptions, 720 yards, eight touchdowns – he has started to become a crutch for Maiava and Lincoln Riley’s play calling. Obviously, that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be involved. With 11 explosive plays under his belt, two being 60-plus yarders, Mosley’s versatility across the field will continue to be used.

With that in mind, Jackson or James will be covering Mosley which leaves another Trojan playmaker open – Zacharyus Williams. Following their win over Maryland, Riley sung praises of the young wideout and how important he has become. Throughout the season, he’s been Maiava’s target in a time of need and that one target has ranged from 20 to 40 yards. His speed and reliable hands should get extra usage on Nov. 28.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) runs after a catch with Indiana Hoosiers defensive back A.J. Harris (4) defending during the first quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next is freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. At the start of the season, the former Mater Dei Monarch emerged from a No. 2 wideout to Mosley’s co-star, especially during his absence. Since then, his targets and receptions have taken a massive dip, logging only eight catches in the past three games.

The Trojans don’t need yards after the catch from Dixon-Wyatt, instead a reliable possession option. His size has made him an excellent sideline/down-field option which was displayed on his 32-yard play versus Maryland. It's time to get back to that with at least four to five targets.

At tight end, Mark Bowman has been a specimen with his physicality and athleticism after the catch. Seams, crossing routes, play-action leaks or even check-downs to build up his momentum will be huge.

Then there’s Taniela Tupou. The 6-3, 255 pound redshirt-freshman has seen an uptick in reps and has the receiving upside of Bowman when he needs a breather. His outing versus Wisconsin – six catches, 46 yards and a touchdown – is the type of production that can chip away at the Bruins’ defense.

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