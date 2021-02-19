Kedon Slovis Makes Pro Football Focus' Top 10 Returning QB List

Kedon Slovis has just made the cut on Pro Football Focus' list of Top 10 Returning College Quarterbacks.

Kedon Slovis has been named to Pro Football Focus' Top 10 Returning College Quarterbacks list. Despite the Pac-12's shortened season, and Slovis' struggle to received good protection by USC's offensive line, PFF believes Slovis could emerge as one of the top QB's in the NCAA next season.

Slovis ranked at the No. 10 slot behind Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei and LSU's Myles Brennan who are No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

The USC QB finished the 2020 season with 1,921 passing yards, [67% completion percentage], 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions over the Trojans six-game season.

Although Slovis finished No.1 in the Pac-12 Conference for passing yards, his 2020 season wasn't as impressive as his freshman campaign.

In 2019, Slovis achieved a NCAA freshman record of a 71.9% completion percentage. He had a whopping 3,505 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Only two more interceptions than he had in 2020, over five more games.

But Slovis still slid his way into that last slot on PFF's Top 10 list. Pro Football Focus Writer Anthony Treash described why Slovis barely made the cut at No. 10.

"Slovis is skating on thin ice here but holds onto the No. 10 spot in our book. He shattered expectations as a true freshman in 2019 with an 80.8 passing grade and displayed precise accuracy that was on the level of Joe Burrow (second to only Burrow in accurate pass rate that year). But Slovis at times looked like a first-year player with one or two head-scratching, forced throws per game. He also struggled to hold onto the ball in collapsing pockets.

Instead of taking that next step forward like we had hoped in 2020, Slovis was the same exact player. He earned an 80.1 passing grade in six starts that featured 13 turnover-worthy plays but top-notch accuracy underneath (fourth in the Power 5 in accurate pass rate less than 9 yards downfield).

He may be No. 10, but he isn’t in the elite tier yet. That being said, Slovis has the skill set to make the jump to elite status in 2021."

In May of 2020, Treash posted an article that highlighted Kedon Slovis as one of the top quarterbacks behind Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields. After the 2020 season, PFF's opinion of Slovis has surely dropped, but it seems they still believe in his potential.

