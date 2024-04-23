USC Football: Star Teammate Explains Why Caleb Williams Is Top QB In Draft Class
If everything goes as it's supposed to, USC superstar quarterback Caleb Williams will be the number one overall pick in the upcoming draft. Williams is slated to be the quarterback of the present and future for the Chicago Bears. He is set to be a game-changer and bring the Bears back to relevance. Although those are some huge expectations, Williams is ready to show he is the quarterback of the future.
Pundits and experts have raved about Williams and his talent all these months, but it's been from outside sources. But how do his teammates and people who see him day in and day out see him? Well, look no further than his former college teammate and future NFL draft pick, running back MarShawn Lloyd.
Lloyd appeared on the Up & Adam show on Fan Duel TV and spoke about what separates Williams from the rest of the pack.
"I've seen Caleb do this his whole life... little league, played against him in middle school, with him in college. Everything he does is just special. He can do anything; he can throw it from any angle, he can launch it from as far as possible, and he can make any play on his feet and with the ball on his hands. Super special, a lot of teams don't realize how athletic he is."
It's no secret why Williams will be the number one overall pick in the draft. As Lloyd mentioned, he can make any throw he wants, he's the ultimate leader and has all the tools to be a great quarterback at the pro level.
Llyod himself is looking to make a name for himself at the next level. He is projected to be a third-round draft pick.
Love or hate him, Williams will continue to be the talk of the town around the league.
