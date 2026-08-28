Tanook Hines' Injury Status Updated Before USC Trojans’ Season Opener

After losing wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL, the Trojans’ wide receiver corps would only have one returning starter – sophomore Tanook Hines. Even with the addition of Terrell Anderson and a talented freshmen class, with two in the starting lineup, Hines was expected to take a big step forward as the No. 1 option for Jayden Maiava. Now his breakout season may be delayed a game.

In the spring, Hines underwent a procedure for an undisclosed injury. Once fall camp rolled in, the sophomore was a non-participant for a majority of the sessions. Then following practice on Aug. 27, coach Lincoln Riley shared that Hines had an increase in activity the past 10 to 14 days.

According to Riley, Hines is a game-time decision for USC's game against San José State.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's definitely progressed enough to kind of look like himself, which has been great," Riley said about Hines’ status. "He's close, there's no question. I mean, if he plays this game, that's great, and if he doesn't, he's certainly not far away."

As a true freshman and the third option, Hines had a promising outing with 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns through 13 games and eight starts. He also had two games where he showed he can be the No. 1 option. At Oregon (Nov. 22, 2025) he posted six receptions for 141 yards and a score. In the Alamo Bowl versus TCU (Dec. 30, 2025), Hines recorded six receptions for 163 yards.

Hines had made his on-field return during the Trojans’ mock game week. His bigger frame was another positive sign that his offseason and recovery had been good. Also during his absence, Hines was helping Anderson learn the playbook.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Potential Starting Lineup

Realistically the Trojans do not need Hines for their season opener, but having him on the field to build chemistry between Jayden Maiava and the new pass catching unit would be ideal. On the other hand, it would be best to preserve the health of Hines as the Trojans have a long road ahead – No. 19 toughest schedule (fourth in the Big Ten) according to ESPN’s Football Power Index while facing five opponents in the AP Top-25.

If Riley elects to sit Hines, fellow sophomore Corey Simms will get the nod. In 2025, Simms appeared in all 13 games on special teams. As a receiver, he recorded one reception for six yards. While the production at Southern Cal has yet to show, Simms was a 1,000-yard receiver at Christian Brothers College, had a four-star rating and was ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Missouri (On3/Rivals, 247Sports).

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball to wide receiver Corey Simms (10) against the Southern California Trojans in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freshman Tron Baker will be behind Simms if Hines is out entirely. If Hines ends up on a snap count, it's unclear how much playing time Baker will see on Aug. 29.

At the No. 2 spot, true freshman Trent Mosley will start and receiver No. 3 will be fellow freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Redshirt-sophomore Zacharyus Williams and freshman Ethan “Boobie” Feaster will be behind them.

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