Lincoln Riley Provides Refreshing Perspective on USC’s Defensive Identity

Defense. That has been the most significant roadblock for USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley since his arrival in Los Angeles. Despite producing some of the most explosive offenses in college football, Riley’s tenure at USC has been consistently hamstrung by defensive setbacks. However, this season Riley feels even more confident in his team's potential across the board.

“I do feel differently this year in terms of the quality of players, returning starters, the freshmen, some of the transfers that we've added,” said Riley during Big Ten Media Days. “There's just a ton of competition. We have a lot of guys on both sides of the line of scrimmage that we feel like we can win with and dominate with. We just do.”

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of Hall of Fame coach Gary Patterson taking over as defensive coordinator, six returning defensive starters, and new talent out of high school and the transfer portal, the Trojans appear poised to cure their Achilles' heel.

"I certainly will give you what has changed, is I do believe we're more equipped than at any point in the previous few years," Riley said. "That's not a hope or a wish. Those are facts, and there's a lot of facts to back that up."

Where USC’s Defense Needs to Improve

Under Riley's leadership, the Trojans’ offense has been dominant. The defense, however, has been a different story. USC’s defense finished outside the top 90 nationally in scoring defense in 2022 and outside the top 120 in both scoring and total defense in 2023 before showing improvement under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn over the past two seasons.

However, even with that progress, one glaring issue remained in 2025: stopping the runaway from home.

“We did not stop the run enough on the road,” said Riley of the Trojans' 2025 defensive performance.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC allowed 121.3 rushing yards per game at home but 168.8 on the road and at neutral sites, while opponents averaged 4.63 yards per carry away from Los Angeles compared to 4.06 at home.

In USC's four losses, opponents rushed for 193.3 yards per game at 5.12 yards per carry and scored 10 rushing touchdowns. USC couldn't consistently stop the run on the road, and it proved costly in close conference games.

Those recurring defensive issues are a big reason why Riley brought in one of the most respected defensive minds in college football, Gary Patterson.

Gary Patterson Brings a New Defensive Identity to USC

Patterson built his reputation by developing disciplined, physical defenses during his two decades at TCU, and now his job is to help USC take the next step.

Patterson could very well be the missing piece the Trojans need in order to establish themselves as a national championship contender and make the College Football Playoff in 2026.

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“it's tougher to move the ball in practice,” said Riley at Big Ten Media Day of the difference Patterson is already making. “Coach Patterson is one of one … I've never coached against somebody that I thought was more unique and tougher to go against than Gary.”

The former TCU head coach joined the Trojans back in January, just weeks after being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In his 21-year head coaching tenure at TCU (2000–2021), he became the program's all-time winningest coach with 181 victories. He also led the Horned Frogs to 11 seasons with at least 10 victories and built defenses that finished first nationally in total defense five different times.

“He's in the Hall of Fame for a reason. He could have stayed retired, could have kept golfing, but he came back because he loves the game and he wants to win,” said USC defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren. “He's told us many times, he didn’t come back for anything but to win.”

Why Defensive Improvement Could Change Everything for USC’s Offense

It's not just defensive players feeling the impact of Patterson’s addition. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has high hopes for the unit as well.

"Credit to GP (Gary Patterson). He just sets the standard, and he sets the mindset and the mentality that he wants for his defense, and everybody's along, and everybody's on the same page,” said Maiava. “It was really cool going against him during spring. I'm really excited for that to be showcased on Saturdays."

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson has built a reputation on disguising coverages, rotating safeties late, and forcing quarterbacks into mistakes before the snap. Seeing those looks every day in practice could better prepare Maiava for the defenses he'll face on Saturdays.

Maiava took a significant step forward in 2025, throwing for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns, but his 10 interceptions showed there is still room to grow as a decision-maker. Facing a Patterson-designed defense every day in practice will force Maiava to adapt on the fly.

By the time USC faces defenses like Ohio State, Oregon, and Penn State, many of the complex looks Maiava sees on Saturdays will already be familiar.

That level of preparation, and the "iron-sharpens-iron" dynamic on the practice field, becomes even more valuable when you look at the schedule USC has to navigate.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Trojans face the 19th-toughest strength of schedule in the country. USC’s schedule includes matchups with Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Washington. Those are the types of defenses that generate constant pressure and capitalize on quarterback mistakes.

Instead of waiting until game week to see those looks, Maiava will be challenged by them every day in practice under Gary Patterson.

Riley has spent the past year building a roster capable of competing with anyone in the country. Having Patterson with the prgram goved USC the defensive leadership needed to maximize that talent,and turn a unit that has been a weakness into a strength.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.