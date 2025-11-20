Texas A&M Puts USC On Recruiting Flip Alert For 4-Star Commit
The USC Trojans are in the mix of another real recruiting battle — and this one hits close to home. Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Damani Warren, a 6-foot-4 playmaker from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View, grew up just minutes from the Coliseum. His ties to USC run deep, his interest is serious, and the Trojans are pushing as hard as anyone to make sure he doesn’t leave his home state when it’s time to choose.
Warren couldn’t make USC’s most recent home game, but odds are strong he’ll see the Trojans twice before the regular season ends. That timing matters. The race is tight, and two of USC’s biggest competitors — the Oregon Ducks and the Texas A&M Aggies — aren’t slowing down.
USC’s Connection Runs Deeper Than Football
Warren told Adam Gorney of Rivals that wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons has made it clear where he stands on USC’s board.
“They’ve been recruiting me really hard,” Warren told Rivals. “Coach (Dennis) Simmons reaches out every other day or every day. I’m a big priority on their board for sure. It feels good. It’s a place I grew up loving. USC is high on me. Just to be able to feel I can go play there and I grew up loving that team, it’s a great feeling.”
The hometown angle is real. Warren lived near the Coliseum as a kid and regularly watched games with his dad — the moment that shifted his childhood fandom from UCLA to USC. That early connection evolved into genuine excitement when USC began recruiting him as a freshman.
Oregon and Texas A&M Aren’t Going Away
The challenge for USC is that two national recruiting powerhouses are making Warren feel wanted as well.
Oregon has been relentless in trying to keep him on the west coast, per rivals.
Texas A&M, meanwhile, made a massive impression when he visited College Station earlier this season.
“It was tops,” Warren told Rivals. “That was the best game atmosphere I’ve been to so far and they’re doing a great job recruiting me, too.”
Warren plans to visit Oregon this weekend and could catch USC’s rivalry game against UCLA soon after. Washington and Ohio State are also involved, but the Ducks and Aggies are the primary challengers.
USC’s Pitch: Stay Home, Become the Next Big Target
Warren understands the national interest, but he isn’t hiding that USC holds a meaningful advantage.
The production matches the profile. Warren posted 584 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, and his current junior-year line — 14 catches, 210 yards, three touchdowns, and 15.0 yards per catch — again highlights his vertical ability even in a lower-volume role.
In a cycle where USC wants size, explosiveness, and true outside playmakers, Warren checks every box. The question now: can the Trojans keep the hometown talent home while Oregon and Texas A&M try to flip the story late? Right now, USC is still in the driver’s seat — but this one is far from finished.