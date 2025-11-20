All Trojans

Texas A&M Puts USC On Recruiting Flip Alert For 4-Star Commit

The USC Trojans are fighting to keep four-star wide receiver recruit Damani Warren committed as the Oregon Ducks and Texas A&M Aggies push hard, but Warren’s childhood ties to USC give Lincoln Riley’s staff a real edge in this recruiting battle.

Jalon Dixon

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans are in the mix of another real recruiting battle — and this one hits close to home. Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver Damani Warren, a 6-foot-4 playmaker from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View, grew up just minutes from the Coliseum. His ties to USC run deep, his interest is serious, and the Trojans are pushing as hard as anyone to make sure he doesn’t leave his home state when it’s time to choose.

Warren couldn’t make USC’s most recent home game, but odds are strong he’ll see the Trojans twice before the regular season ends. That timing matters. The race is tight, and two of USC’s biggest competitors — the Oregon Ducks and the Texas A&M Aggies — aren’t slowing down.

USC’s Connection Runs Deeper Than Football

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko 2027 recruiting Damani Warren
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Warren told Adam Gorney of Rivals that wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons has made it clear where he stands on USC’s board.

“They’ve been recruiting me really hard,” Warren told Rivals. “Coach (Dennis) Simmons reaches out every other day or every day. I’m a big priority on their board for sure. It feels good. It’s a place I grew up loving. USC is high on me. Just to be able to feel I can go play there and I grew up loving that team, it’s a great feeling.”

The hometown angle is real. Warren lived near the Coliseum as a kid and regularly watched games with his dad — the moment that shifted his childhood fandom from UCLA to USC. That early connection evolved into genuine excitement when USC began recruiting him as a freshman.

MORE: USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift Before Oregon Game

MORE: College Football Winners and Losers After USC and Texas A&M Comebacks

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Gets Real About Doubters Before Oregon Game

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon and Texas A&M Aren’t Going Away

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko 2027 recruiting Damani Warren
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning encourages players during warm ups before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are wearing uniforms celebrating the Grateful Dead. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The challenge for USC is that two national recruiting powerhouses are making Warren feel wanted as well.

Oregon has been relentless in trying to keep him on the west coast, per rivals.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, made a massive impression when he visited College Station earlier this season.

“It was tops,” Warren told Rivals. “That was the best game atmosphere I’ve been to so far and they’re doing a great job recruiting me, too.”

Warren plans to visit Oregon this weekend and could catch USC’s rivalry game against UCLA soon after. Washington and Ohio State are also involved, but the Ducks and Aggies are the primary challengers.

USC’s Pitch: Stay Home, Become the Next Big Target

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko 2027 recruiting Damani Warren
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Warren understands the national interest, but he isn’t hiding that USC holds a meaningful advantage.

The production matches the profile. Warren posted 584 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, and his current junior-year line — 14 catches, 210 yards, three touchdowns, and 15.0 yards per catch — again highlights his vertical ability even in a lower-volume role.

In a cycle where USC wants size, explosiveness, and true outside playmakers, Warren checks every box. The question now: can the Trojans keep the hometown talent home while Oregon and Texas A&M try to flip the story late? Right now, USC is still in the driver’s seat — but this one is far from finished.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Football