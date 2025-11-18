College Football Winners and Losers After USC and Texas A&M Comebacks
The No. 16 USC Trojans overcame their first half struggles to score 16 unanswered points in the second half and defeat Iowa 26-21 in a top 25 showdown at the Coliseum.
Heavy rain hit Southern California over the weekend and fell throughout the duration of this contest but that didn’t slow down Trojans receiver Makai Lemon.
Lemon continues to stake his case for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to best receiver in college football, by reeling in 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth game this season with 150+ receiving yards.
For the third consecutive game, the Trojans defense tightened up in the second half. After giving up three points in the second half against Nebraska and Northwestern, USC held Iowa scoreless in the final 30 minutes of regulation.
Lincoln Riley is now 8-1 in his last nine games in the Big Ten as Southern Cal remains alive in the College Football Playoff race heading into their highly anticipated showdown against No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.
So, who were some other winners and losers from this past weekend in college football?
Texas A&M pulled off the largest comeback in school history, Michigan survives at Wrigley Field, Alabama stumbles at home and Georgia's fourth quarter explosion leads to rout over Texas.
Winner: Texas A&M
In the first half, No. 3 Texas A&M looked like they could be the biggest losers of the weekend. They headed into the locker room down 30-3 at home to South Carolina.
Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed had three first half turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. However, he bounced back quickly throwing three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Reed led a 10-play, 98-yard drive to start the fourth quarter and EJ Smith’s 4-yard rushing touchdown with a little less than 11 minutes on the clock gave Texas A&M a 31-30 win.
Since 2004, teams in the SEC were 0-286 in conference play when trailing by 27 points or more, before the Aggies miraculous comeback.
Loser: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10 Alabama had been a different team for last two and a half months following their stunning loss to Florida State in the season opener.
They came into their matchup against No. 8 Oklahoma on an eight-game winning streak and in driver seat for a spot in the SEC Championship Game and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
However, the Sooners defense forced three turnovers, including an 87-yard pick-six from Eli Bowen and pulled off a 23-21 upset on the road, snapping Alabama’s 17-game home winning streak.
Winner: LSU Tigers, Michael Van Buren, Frank Wilson
LSU fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter to Arkansas but rallied to snap a three-game losing streak and get their first win under interim coach Frank Wilson.
Michael Van Buren made his first career start for LSU. The sophomore Mississippi State transfer orchestrated a 92-yard drive in the fourth quarter and capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown to Bauer Sharp with less than seven minutes remaining and proved to be final points as the Tigers prevailed to win 23-22.
Van Buren threw for 221 yards and the one touchdown, while adding 36 yards on the ground, but most importantly the LSU signal-caller had zero turnovers.
Loser: Texas Longhorns
A third loss for No. 17 Texas should eliminate them from College Football Playoff contention, but an SEC team with a massive brand and matchup with undefeated Texas A&M in the season finale, could leave the door open for the Longhorns.
But as of right now, they are losers after getting thumped 35-10 by No. 4 Georgia. Since joining the SEC, Texas is 0-3 against the Bulldogs.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led a 21-point fourth quarter outburst, tossing three touchdowns and keeps the reigning SEC champion in play for the conference championship game and a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.
Winner: Georgia Tech
No. 15 Georgia Tech saw their chances at making the ACC Championship Game slowly slipping away on the road against a 1-9 Boston College team.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 28-20 heading into the fourth quarter but rallied later under quarterback Haynes King, who accounted for 424 yards of offense and a touchdown.
King engineered a game-winning drive in the final minutes of regulation and a 23-yard field goal from Aidan Birr with 11 seconds remaining gave Georgia Tech a 36-34 win.
A win against Pitts on Saturday would put them in the conference championship game and keep their playoff hopes alive.