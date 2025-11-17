USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Heisman Trophy Odds Shift Before Oregon Game
The No. 17 USC Trojans will face the No. 8 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 22. This is a critical matchup for both teams in their pursuit of a College Football Playoff appearance. While both teams are competing for a spot in the CFP, this game could also be a defining moment for both teams' quarterbacks
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is having a stellar season this year and is helping take Trojans' coach Lincoln Riley’s offense to the next level. Similarly, the Oregon Ducks are led by quarterback Dante Moore, who is having a standout season in his first year as the team's starter.
With both quarterbacks' performances this season, the game between the two programs could feature electric offenses. While both quarterbacks are having strong seasons, Maiava currently has higher odds to win the Heisman Trophy than Moore.
Heisman Trophy Betting Odds
Maiave currently has +30000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy this year on FanDuel Sportsbook. In comparison, Moore's odds to win are +40000.
While neither is the overall favorite to win the trophy, this game could drastically change the odds based on how the two perform against each other.
The current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.
QB, Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) +100
QB, Julian Sayin (Ohio State) +200
QB, Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) +550
Jayden Maiava's Big Opportunity vs. Oregon
Maiava will be put to the test against the Oregon Ducks, a program with one of the most dominant defenses in college football. While it will be a challenge for the Trojans on the road against a tough defense, it also presents Maiava with a major opportunity.
Oregon has allowed just two opponents to score 20 points this season, against the Penn State Nittany Lions and against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. On the other side, USC has not scored fewer than 20 points in a game this season. The fewest points scored by USC this year were 21 in the Trojans’ win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
If Maiava can not only lead USC to a win over a top-ranked team, but also put up a high-scoring game, he can separate himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football, even above Moore, who is having a strong season.
Through 10 games, Maiava has passed for 2,868 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per completion. He has thrown just six interceptions and has a 66.8 completion percentage. He has been sacked just 11 times this season, using his legs to extend plays.
Maiava is proving to be a threat on the ground, rushing for 124 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to make plays is helping USC drive down the field and score against tough defenses.
For Oregon, Moore has passed for 2,190 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 183 yards. Moore has a higher completion percentage than Maiava (72.8) but fewer yards, showing just how big the matchup between the two quarterbacks is.
Both quarterbacks will be put to the test in what could be an explosive, high-scoring matchup. If Maiava plays to his potential and outperforms Moore, the Trojans could be in a position to make the CFP, and the USC quarterback could be a Heisman finalist.
The No. 17 USC Trojans and No. 8 Oregon Ducks will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m. PT. The game will be held at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.