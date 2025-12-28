USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Reveals What Makes The Trojans Coaching Staff Special

USC star quarterback Jayden Maiava has put together a phenomenal season for the Trojans this year. After being named USC’s starting quarterback towards the end of the 2024 season, Maiava entered this year with high expectations for the Trojans. Maiava delivered on those expectations that were placed on his shoulders as he guided USC to a 9-3 regular season record, while leading the Big Ten in passing.

Maiava enters the No. 16 USC Trojans Alamo Bowl matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs with 3,431 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, including the No. 1 QBR in the country at 91.3.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava’s decision to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and re-sign with USC is a great sign for the Trojans entering next season, a year expected to feature championship expectations. USC fans are hoping that Maiava can help the Trojans cap off the season with an Alamo Bowl victory over TCU and reach 10 wins for the second time under coach Lincoln Riley. Here’s what Maiava said during Saturday’s Valero Alamo Bowl USC offense press conference.

What Jayden Maiava Said About His Development At USC

“My Lord and Savior just blessing me with the abilities that I can do what I can do to go out there and not even just that, but guys like Coach Huard, Coach Riley, and the staff just doing such as great job and paving the way for me in terms of what I can do to develop, not just being the man I am on the field but off the field as well. That’s what I really appreciate from this staff is they care a lot about things that happen off the field,” Maiava said.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Looking Up NFL Quarterbacks From Hawaii:

“I was one of them kids looking at those guys that are now in the NFL, who have paved the way for the younger generations and, not just people from Hawaii, but honestly across the world, just to get to a place where you want to be, keeping your head down and just trusting in the work and process,” said Maiava.

There are currently three active quarterbacks in the NFL who call Hawaii their home, including Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins), Marcus Mariota (Washington Commanders), and Dillon Gabriel (Cleveland Browns). Maiava looks to follow in the footsteps of those three quarterbacks in the NFL following what USC fans hope is a 2026 season filled with championship memories.

USC, Jayden Maiava Aim to Earn Third Straight Bowl Win

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Maiava aims to lead USC to its second straight bowl win with a victory over TCU. Last season, Maiava led USC to a 35-31 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in the Las Vegas Bowl. In the win, Maiava threw for 295 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions on 22–of-39 passing.

USC is currently a 6.5-point favorite over TCU, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A win over the Horned Frogs would give the Trojans their third straight bowl victory and give Riley a 3-1 record at USC in bowl games. The kickoff between USC and TCU in the Alamo Bowl is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

