One USC Trojans Player Primed For a Big Season

USC rising sophomore running back King Miller was one of the more inspiring stories in college football last season. A walk-on running back, overlooked by many, became the leading rusher in the Trojans backfield, stepping up following the injuries to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders in USC’s 31-13 home win over the Michigan Wolverines at the Coliseum in October of 2025.

Miller finished his freshman season with the Trojans, rushing for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.2 per carry, and now entering his sophomore season and what will be a pivotal 2026 season filled with expectations to make the College Football Playoff, Miller is primed for a big year for the Trojans.

Miller’s Performances In Big Games

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

What makes Miller such a reliable running back for the Trojans is the impact that he’s had in big games. It was a streak that began last season against the Wolverines, arguably the Trojans' biggest win of the year.

In that game, Miller rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries last season for the Trojans. Following the win over Michigan, Miller had three more games in which he rushed for 100-plus yards, which came against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Northwestern Wildcats, and UCLA Bruins.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) scores on a 75-yard touchdown run against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miller’s 17 carries, 124 rushing yards, and two touchdowns against UCLA helped seal an undefeated record at the Coliseum and the Trojans' second consecutive victory in the Crosstown Rivalry as USC retained the Victory Bell.

The Trojans have four key matchups that will determine their hopes of reaching the CFP for the first time in program history. USC will host the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks at the Coliseum, along with facing the Indiana Hoosiers and Penn State Nittany Lions on the road. Miller looks to play a major role in the Trojans' efforts to win those four matchups.

USC’s Running Back Duo

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Along with Miller, the Trojans could have a dominant running back duo for the 2026 season, as Waymond Jordan is set to return to USC following his season-ending ankle injury. Last season for the Trojans before his injury, Jordan rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

During his coaching tenure with both the Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley hasn’t normally had a running back duo that he can rely on offensively. However, entering the 2026 season, Riley could have that with the running back duo of Jordan and Miller.

With USC expected to have one of the best offenses in the country with the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava, Miller and Jordan could be an X-factor for USC’s offense as they aim to be one of several Big Ten teams to make the CFP next season.

The Trojans have +280 odds to make the CFP, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which is fourth in the Big Ten behind the Indiana Hoosiers (-340), Oregon Ducks (-290), and Ohio State Buckeyes (-260).

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