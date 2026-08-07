USC Football Award Watch List Tracker: Outland, Maxwell Awards

The USC Trojans prepare to enter their fifth season under coach Lincoln Riley with eyes on their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

Riley has posted a 35-18 overall record during his coaching tenure with the Trojans. There have been several ups and downs since Riley took over in 2022, but the one thing that still alludes the Trojans is making the CFP.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much talent on the roster, several Trojan players could receive awards by season’s end. Here’s a look at the Trojan stars that have been named to preseason award watch lists ahead of USC’s season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Outland Trophy

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alani Noa (77) gets set against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watch List: Offensive lineman Alani Noa

The Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior offensive lineman in college football, has a USC Trojan on the preseason watch list. That Trojan on the list is interior offensive lineman Alani Noa, who is one of the top returners for USC this season.

The Trojans' offensive line, which was a top-tier group in college football last season, returns nearly every one of its starters from the 2025 roster, and Alani Noa is one of them. Noa and the Trojans not only look to provide efficient protection for quarterback Jayden Maiava next season, but they’ll also play a crucial role in USC breaking through and reaching the CFP for the very first time.

Only one USC player has won the Outland Trophy. That honor went to Ron Yary in 1967, who was also named a unanimous All-American as an offensive tackle for the Trojans.

Maxwell Award

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jayden Maiava speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watch List: Quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava and running back Waymond Jordan have found themselves on the Maxwell Award watch list ahead of the season. The Maxwell Award is given to the best all-around player in college football, and throughout this season, Maiava and Jordan look to build their case.

Maiava returns to Los Angeles for his second season as the Trojans' starting quarterback and is primed to lead USC to the CFP and beyond. In his first season as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Maiava led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also had the No. 2 best QBR in the country at 89.9

Another season that features these types of numbers from Maiava and the Trojans quarterback could be well on his way to winning the Maxwell Award.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Jordan, the Trojans' star running back will look to put together a strong season that features 1,000-plus rushing yards and multiple rushing scores. Before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in USC’s 31-13 home win over the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11, 2025, Jordan was one of the Trojans' leading rushers, producing 88 carries for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Four former Trojans have won the Maxwell Award. The list includes running back O.J. Simpson (1968), running back Charles White (1971), running back Marcus Allen (1981), and quarterback Caleb Williams (2022).

Maiava and Jordan have the opportunity to join a legendary group of former Trojan stars if either of them wins the Maxwell Award this season.

Rimington Trophy

Watch list: Offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor

While USC coach Lincoln Riley announced that Trojans center Kilian O'Connor suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, O'Connor was named to the watchlist for the Rimington Trophy, given out to the best center in college football.

USC offensive lineman Tobias Raymond is one of the presumed candidates to move to center in O'Connor's absence, and Raymond himself could make a case for the Rimington Trophy. No Trojans player has ever won the award.

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