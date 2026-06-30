Rutgers Receiver KJ Duff Presents Unique Challenge for USC Trojans Secondary

USC will see its fair share of talented receivers this fall.

From Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith to Oregon’s Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart to Indiana’s Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh, just to name a few. But before facing any of those pass-catchers the Trojans will be challenged in week four by Rutgers receiver KJ Duff.

KJ Duff Presents Unique Challenge at Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catch during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Duff, a former four-star recruit in the 2024 class, is coming off a breakout sophomore season where he reeled in 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns. His brightest performance came against Purdue when he caught six passes for 241 yards and one touchdown.

Duff ranked fourth among Power Four players with 90.3 receiving yards per game and second in the Big Ten with 18.1 yards per reception.

The junior receiver is experienced having appeared in 25 career games, including 16 starts. Duff is a matchup problem because of his massive 6-foot-6 and 225-pound frame. He has the body of a tight end but the athleticism of a receiver. He has strong hands and does a terrific job of using his body to box out defensive backs. Last season, the Scarlet Knights pass-catcher led the country with 22 contested catches according to Pro Football Focus.

Smith, Becker and Marsh are also bigger framed receivers. So, how the Trojans are able to defend Duff when they make the cross-country trip to New Jersey on September 19 could be indicator how they will fair against other big receivers in 2026.

Cornerback Competition

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

There’s a very good chance the cornerback battle is far from settled when the Trojans open the season against San Jose State on August 29. Last season, USC started different cornerbacks opposite of DeCarlos Nicholson in each of the first three games.

They could do something very similar this season because of the depth in the room. The five names that could be starters this season, include redshirt senior Jontez Williams, redshirt sophomores Marcelles Williams and Chasen Johnson, redshirt freshman RJ Sermons and freshman Elbert Hill.

Iowa State transfer Jontez was the No. 1 cornerback in the portal and Marcelles started 11 games in 2025. Johnson was the Trojans big transfer portal addition last season but a significant knee injury sidelined him for most of the year. Sermons and Hill were two highly touted recruits that will certainly push a group of veterans.

Oct 5, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) intercepts a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (4) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

As was the case last season, the Trojans cornerback depth chart began to take shape when they entered Big Ten play against Purdue. Rutgers is their first conference opponent this fall. Johnson and Sermons provide elite size to the position, both are listed at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. Is that something that will factor into how their rotation plays out, specifically for the game against the Scarlet Knights.

There will also be plenty of eyes on the Trojans defensive front and their ability to affect the quarterback and help out their secondary.

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