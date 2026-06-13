Three Bold Predictions for USC Trojans Next Season

As USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley heads into next season, the pressure to perform continues to ramp up, putting Riley in a position where he must lead the Trojans to success.

With that pressure in mind, here are three bold predictions for USC’s 2026 season:

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava Becomes A Heisman Finalist

Without question, a lot of USC’s performance next season will rest on the shoulders of quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has an opportunity to have an even better performance than he did in 2025.

During the 2025 season, Maiava totaled 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes in addition to adding 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Throughout the season, Maiava demonstrated that he could lead a strong passing attack, and at the end of the season, his 3,711 passing yards ranked fifth in the nation.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) moves out to pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Maiava also showed that, if needed, he could make plays with his legs and, at times, was hard to bring down with his 6-4, 230-pound frame. While Maiava is not the most mobile quarterback, he does enough to get the job done and adds another element that opposing defenses have to prepare for.

Heading into 2026, Riley and Maiava enter their third year together, which could be the opportunity for Maiava to follow similar paths to previous quarterbacks Riley has coached. Throughout Riley’s coaching career, he has coached several talented quarterbacks, including the likes of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams, who all went on to win the Heisman Trophy and were later selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC Goes Undefeated Against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana

When taking a look at the Trojans’ 2026 schedule, it is quite clear that the toughest games on the three toughest matchups on the schedule are against the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes at home, in addition to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road.

For USC to have an opportunity to qualify for the College Football Playoff, there is no question that the Trojans must find a way to win at least one of these three games, but to be a true contender, winning all three of these games would send a strong message.

Across the landscape of college football, Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana have started to emerge as three of the top programs and, in a way, are a measuring stick for how other teams stack up in terms of roster construction as well as coaching. Dan Lanning at Oregon, Ryan Day at Ohio State, and Curt Cignetti at Indiana have all proven that they are three of the top coaches in the country and are not going anywhere anytime soon.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley Leads USC To First College Football Playoff Victory

Heading into the 2026 season, Riley and the Trojans are still without an appearance in the College Football Playoff, which is something that must change if USC wants to be considered one of the top teams in college football.

For the Trojans to make the CFP in the 12-team model, 10 wins seems about where USC needs to be in order to feel comfortable when the selection committee makes its final verdict. The Trojans can get there by winning the Big Ten, which could happen if they do go undefeated against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana.

However, USC also has a chance at an at-large bid in the CFP and a potential home playoff game inside the Coliseum.

Making the postseason almost feels like an expectation for USC now, but going on a playoff run will only boost the future trajectory of the Trojans under Riley.

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