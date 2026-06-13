Three Bold Predictions for USC Trojans Next Season
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As USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley heads into next season, the pressure to perform continues to ramp up, putting Riley in a position where he must lead the Trojans to success.
With that pressure in mind, here are three bold predictions for USC’s 2026 season:
Jayden Maiava Becomes A Heisman Finalist
Without question, a lot of USC’s performance next season will rest on the shoulders of quarterback Jayden Maiava, who has an opportunity to have an even better performance than he did in 2025.
During the 2025 season, Maiava totaled 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes in addition to adding 157 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Throughout the season, Maiava demonstrated that he could lead a strong passing attack, and at the end of the season, his 3,711 passing yards ranked fifth in the nation.
Maiava also showed that, if needed, he could make plays with his legs and, at times, was hard to bring down with his 6-4, 230-pound frame. While Maiava is not the most mobile quarterback, he does enough to get the job done and adds another element that opposing defenses have to prepare for.
Heading into 2026, Riley and Maiava enter their third year together, which could be the opportunity for Maiava to follow similar paths to previous quarterbacks Riley has coached. Throughout Riley’s coaching career, he has coached several talented quarterbacks, including the likes of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams, who all went on to win the Heisman Trophy and were later selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.
USC Goes Undefeated Against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana
When taking a look at the Trojans’ 2026 schedule, it is quite clear that the toughest games on the three toughest matchups on the schedule are against the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes at home, in addition to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road.
For USC to have an opportunity to qualify for the College Football Playoff, there is no question that the Trojans must find a way to win at least one of these three games, but to be a true contender, winning all three of these games would send a strong message.
Across the landscape of college football, Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana have started to emerge as three of the top programs and, in a way, are a measuring stick for how other teams stack up in terms of roster construction as well as coaching. Dan Lanning at Oregon, Ryan Day at Ohio State, and Curt Cignetti at Indiana have all proven that they are three of the top coaches in the country and are not going anywhere anytime soon.
Lincoln Riley Leads USC To First College Football Playoff Victory
Heading into the 2026 season, Riley and the Trojans are still without an appearance in the College Football Playoff, which is something that must change if USC wants to be considered one of the top teams in college football.
For the Trojans to make the CFP in the 12-team model, 10 wins seems about where USC needs to be in order to feel comfortable when the selection committee makes its final verdict. The Trojans can get there by winning the Big Ten, which could happen if they do go undefeated against Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana.
However, USC also has a chance at an at-large bid in the CFP and a potential home playoff game inside the Coliseum.
Making the postseason almost feels like an expectation for USC now, but going on a playoff run will only boost the future trajectory of the Trojans under Riley.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94