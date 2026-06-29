Multiple USC Trojans Stars Earn Preseason All-Big Ten Honors

Ahead of the 2026 college football season, where the USC Trojans face high expectations, several of the team’s stars are receiving preseason recognition. Nine players from the Trojans' roster were named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten honors.

Coach Lincoln Riley, entering his fifth season as the Trojans' coach, is looking to lead USC to the College Football Playoff for the very first time and faces high pressure to deliver. With talented pieces on both offense and defense, the Trojans are among the top contenders in the Big Ten. Here’s a look at the Trojans who received Preseason All-Big Ten honors.

USC Offensive Players

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On offense, quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back Waymond Jordan, wide receiver Tanook Hines, offensive lineman Elijah Paige, and offensive lineman Alani Noa. Maiava returns to the Trojans after an impressive first full season as USC’s starting quarterback, where he threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Entering the 2026 season, Maiava is expected to take a step forward as an underrated contender for the Heisman Trophy and lead the Trojans to the CFP. Maiava relies on these two offensive players, running back Waymond Jordan and wide receiver Tanook Hines.

Jordan returns to the Trojans' backfield after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Last season, which ended in early October against the Michigan Wolverines, Jordan recorded 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Tanook Hines now becomes the focal point at wide receiver following the departure of Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL. In his freshman season with the Trojans, Hines showed remarkable promise, recording 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns.

The performance of the Trojans' offensive line will be crucial in USC’s success next season as one of the most high-powered offenses in college football. Elijah Paige and Alani Noa will lead the Trojans' offensive line next season.

USC Defensive Players

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) celebrates with defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) after bringing down Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Defensive players from the Trojans who received Preseason All-Big Ten honors include cornerback Jontez Williams, defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart, defensive end Kameryn Crawford, and linebacker Desman Stephens II.

With the arrival of Gary Patterson as the team’s new defensive coordinator, Stewart, Crawford, and Stephens all return as starters looking to lead the Trojans defense, as their consistency will be among the biggest keys in USC reaching the CFP.

Among those three players, it was Stephens who led the Trojans' defense last season, recording 89 total tackles and one forced fumble for USC. Former Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams arrives looking to play a critical role in the Trojans' secondary.

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams intercepts a pass against Baylor during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In three seasons with the Cyclones, Williams recorded 67 total tackles and five interceptions and looks to bring that talent of creating turnovers to the Trojans' defense next season as they look to reach the CFP.

The Trojans are scheduled to open the 2026 season on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. PT on NBC.

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