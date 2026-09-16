Three Bold Predictions for USC Trojans Big Ten Opener vs. Rutgers

Non-conference play is over and the real test begins as the No. 12 USC Trojans travel 2,500 miles across the country to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Across USC’s first three games, the Trojans have proven themselves as a formidable opponent, going 3-0.

However, after their most recent win against Louisiana, the Trojans allowed the Ragin’ Cajuns to generate 358 total yards on only 52 plays. While USC is still a 24-point favorite over Rutgers per DraftKings, USC, particularly their defense, enters this matchup with a chip on their shoulder after not playing up to their standard in Week 2.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've had some different positives, but with that different issues, but one thing we've talked about with our guys is raising the floor with our play," said USC coach Lincoln Riley Tuesday ahead of opening conference play.

"A lot of times you hear coaches say, 'be more consistent' or 'make less mental mistakes.' But one thing we determine in our program is the floor of your play," he continued. "And that's often how great players are determined to be, right?"

Riley’s message is explicit: USC needs to continue raising the floor of its play. Whether the Trojans are facing a team like Rutgers or a team like Ohio State, they will need to play with a consistent level of determination and continue to build on the standard Riley expects from his team. Big Ten play will put that to the test.

With that, here are three bold predictions for USC as the Trojans begin conference play against Rutgers.

The Cross-Country “Jet Lag” Narrative is Squashed By Halftime

Cross-country travel has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding Big Ten football since the conference expanded from coast to coast. In 2024, teams crossing two or more time zones went just 6-22 during the regular season. The numbers improved in 2025, going from 11-17, but cross-country travel remained a storyline.

USC saw it firsthand in its 34-32 loss to Illinois, when the Trojans played well early before struggling to contain late chunk plays.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This time, USC has a few things working in its favor against Rutgers, and one of the biggest factors is the kickoff time.

The Trojans will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, meaning the game will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time. That is a much different situation than having to play at noon on the East Coast, when a West Coast team's body clock is still operating in the early morning.

If USC can take control early, the Trojans won't have to worry about the game turning into the type of fourth-quarter battle where fatigue becomes a bigger factor.

USC Locks Down Rutgers to Under 250 Total Yards

USC's defense gave up 358 total yards to Louisiana in Week 2, which was a noticeable step back after the Trojans held Fresno State to just 116 total yards in Week 1, which makes the upcoming matchup against Rutgers an opportunity for USC's defense to prove its performance vs. the Ragin' Cajuns was just a fluke.

The Trojans' performance against Fresno State showed what Gary Patterson's defense can look like when everything is clicking. USC recorded five sacks, two turnovers and two safeties, while holding the Bulldogs to just 116 total yards, but the Louisiana game was a different story.

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive lineman E'Lla Boykin (56) sacks Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback AJ Surace (10) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, Rutgers has struggled to establish its rushing attack. The Scarlet Knights managed just 27 rushing yards on 14 carries against UMass and also struggled to consistently run the ball against Boston College. That puts even more pressure on the passing game, which is where Patterson's defense could have an opportunity to take over.

Rutgers has turned the ball over eight times in two games, including six interceptions. If the Trojans can stop the run early and force Rutgers into third-and-long situations, the defensive line should have more opportunities to get after the quarterback.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava and Receiver Trent Mosley Connect for Another 100-Yard Game

USC true freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley has already become one of the biggest playmakers in USC's offense this season.

Through the first three games, Mosley has 13 catches for 255 yards and four touchdowns. He started the season with 118 receiving yards against San José State, followed that up with 104 yards and two touchdowns against Fresno State, and then had a quieter game against Louisiana with just two catches for 33 yards.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 86-yard punt return touchdown against the Ragin' Cajuns helped make up for the lack of production through the air, but his receiving numbers were still well below what USC had seen from him during the first two weeks.

Rutgers will be a good opportunity for Mosley to reassert his dominance.

The Scarlet Knights allowed 252 passing yards to Boston College, and USC's receivers on paper present an even bigger challenge. With the level of talent USC has on the outside, Rutgers won't be able to focus all of its attention on just one receiver, which could create opportunities for Mosley to find open space.

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