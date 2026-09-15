Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back On Rutgers Wide Receiver KJ Duff

Non-conference play is officially behind the No. 12 USC Trojans, and coach Lincoln Riley’s squad now turns their attention to their Big Ten road opener against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Sept. 19, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey.

While the Scarlet Knights enter Saturday’s matchup at 0-2, including a brutal 37-21 home loss to the UMass Minutemen to open the season, Rutgers presents one unique challenge for the Trojans in their Big Ten opener: star wide receiver KJ Duff.

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) catches a touchdown pass during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers may be 0-2, but Duff, one of the Big Ten's top wide receivers, is already off to a strong start for the Scarlet Knights this season. Through two weeks, Duff is among college football’s leading receivers with 17 receptions for 333 yards and five touchdowns.

For a Trojans secondary that has experienced its fair share of ups and downs under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, Duff will challenge USC on Saturday. Duff will be the best wide receiver the Trojans' secondary will have faced so far this season.

As the Trojans prepare for their Big Ten opener on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Riley discussed facing Duff.

“He’s got a lot of strengths. He’s a really good route runner. He can make really competitive 1-on-1 plays,” Riley said. “He’s good with the ball in his hands. He’s obviously somebody they feature a lot. They use him in a lot of different ways creatively.”

KJ Duff and Other Wide Receivers USC Trojans Face

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs around Texas Longhorns defensive back Kobe Black (6) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duff will be the first of several talented wide receivers that the Trojans face in the Big Ten this season. On Sept. 26 at the Coliseum, despite their 39-31 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 21 Oregon Ducks have a talented group of wide receivers who will challenge the Trojans' secondary, including Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, and Evan Stewart.

For their Halloween matchup at the Coliseum against the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes, the Trojans will face arguably one of the most talented wide receivers, Jeremiah Smith. How the Trojans' defense performs against the Big Ten’s top wide receiver stars will determine whether they reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in their fifth season under Lincoln Riley.

Wide Receiver Battle Between KJ Duff and Trent Mosley

Sep 3, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff (8) scores on a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Trojans' defense will be tasked with stopping Duff, USC wide receiver Trent Mosley will look to build off the strong start to his collegiate career against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

Mosley’s emergence through three games has been extraordinary for USC fans to watch as he looks primed to be the next great wide receiver star for the Trojans. Through three games this season, Mosley has recorded 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 19.6 yards per catch.

The former four-star recruit has also shown his skills on special teams. In the 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, his 86-yard punt return late in the first half was a crucial moment that helped the Trojans pull away after what was a slow start for USC.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Mosley’s strong start is a great sign for his future potential with Riley’s high-powered offense, he looks to put on that same type of performance against Big Ten opponents, and that starts on Saturday against the Scarlet Knights.

The wide receiver battle on Saturday between Duff and Mosley, both of whom have been among college football’s leading receivers to start the season, will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch in what should be a comfortable win for the Trojans.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are 23.5-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights, with the over/under set at 59.5 points. The Trojans and Scarlet Knights are scheduled to kick off at SHI Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

The Trojans and Scarlet Knights last met on Oct. 25, 2024, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a game USC won 42-20.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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