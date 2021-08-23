Three USC Players Make ESPN's Top 100 For 2021

ESPN released its Top 100 players list for the 2021 college football season and the USC Trojans had three players grace the list. All three players made the top 60, with USC QB Kedon Slovis earning the highest ranking. Per ESPN:

No. 12 - QB Kedon Slovis

After completing 70% of his passes for 5,423 yards over the past two seasons, Slovis enters his junior season with expectations to be among the national leaders in every passing statistic. He has been at his best in the fourth quarter, when he has 14 of his 42 career touchdown passes to just one interception.

USC Athletics

No. 50 - WR Drake London

In a deep and talented receiving corps, London still came in and made an immediate impact in his first two seasons. With some of those players off to the NFL, the Trojans will be even more reliant on London, who is the type of talent who could play himself into the first round of the NFL draft.

USA TODAY

No. 56 - LB Drake Jackson

Jackson has already declared this to be his "money year" and plans to enter the 2022 NFL draft. It's for good reason. In 17 career games, Jackson has 17 tackles for loss and will be among the best pass-rushers in the country.

USA TODAY

Alabama finished with the most representation, 10 players gracing the list. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler ranked No. 1 overall.

---

-----

