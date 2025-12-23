Four-Star Linebacker Makes Recruiting Announcement with USC, California, Oregon

Mililani (Hawaii) linebacker Toa Satele has emerged as one of the nation’s premier defenders in the 2027 class, and his recruitment is beginning to take shape. The four-star standout is rated the No. 61 overall prospect nationally and the No. 4 linebacker in the Rivals Industry Ranking, placing him firmly among the elite at his position.

Satele has drawn heavy interest from programs across the country, he recently told Rivals' Greg Biggings that three West Coast powers have separated themselves early: USC, Oregon, and Cal. The Hawaii native confirmed that group recently as he continues to evaluate his options heading into a critical stretch of the recruiting cycle. The four-star prospect revealed to Rivals that he expects to commit relatively soon.

“Right now, I really don’t have a set time frame for making my decision,” Satele told Rivals. “I know I want to commit before my season, so it will likely be sometime in the spring.”

A talented two-way player with size, instincts, and physicality, Satele is no stranger to the recruiting spotlight. He has already made game-day visits to USC, Cal, and Oregon, giving him firsthand exposure to each program’s atmosphere and coaching staff.

“I have not yet narrowed down my list,” Satele said. “I’m still praying and talking it over with my family. The schools recruiting me the hardest right now are USC, Cal, Miami, SMU, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska and Oregon. I plan to take some official visits, but I haven’t scheduled any yet.”

Cal Enters the Picture in a Big Way

While USC and Oregon were long viewed as the primary contenders, Cal’s sudden surge has reshaped the recruiting landscape. The Golden Bears’ momentum stems directly from the hiring of Tosh Lupoi as head coach, a move that resonated immediately with Satele.

The Bears’ inclusion is particularly notable given Lupoi’s recent success in Eugene, where he served as Oregon’s defensive coordinator since 2022. His aggressive, disciplined defenses helped elevate the Ducks into a national contender, and that pedigree now carries weight in Berkeley.

Cal has not traditionally recruited at the same level as USC or Oregon, but Lupoi’s arrival signals a shift in approach. For a linebacker like Satele, whose game thrives on physical downhill play and defensive structure, the opportunity to be a foundational piece in a rebuilding program is compelling.

USC’s Polynesian Pipeline Still Matters

USC, however, may hold a unique advantage rooted in familiarity and trust. The Trojans’ long-standing connection to Polynesian players continues to resonate, particularly with prospects from Hawaii.

That track record is not theoretical. USC’s 2026 signing class featured several Polynesian standouts, including Talanoa Ili, Simote Katoanga, Keenyi Pepe, Esun Tafa, and Tomuhini ‘Tom Tom’ Topui, all of whom participated in the Polynesian Bowl pipeline. The program has also leaned heavily into that community during the Lincoln Riley era, with players like quarterback Jayden Maiava and receiver Makai Lemon becoming key contributors.

On the field, USC’s resurgence has strengthened its recruiting pitch. After consecutive top-tier recruiting classes and a jump from a 6-6 regular season in 2024 to 9-3 in 2025, the Trojans are once again selling momentum.

As USC, Oregon, and Cal jockey for position, Satele remains one of the most important defensive targets on the West Coast in the 2027 cycle. Wherever he lands, the program that secures his commitment will be getting more than a linebacker, they’ll be getting a cornerstone.