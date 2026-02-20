USC Trojans Battling Big Ten Rivals for Wide Receiver Recruit Damani Warren

Four-star wide receiver recruit Damani Warren has locked in his spring official visits, and the USC Trojans will have a chance to host the elite receiver in Southern California.

According to Adam Gorney of Rivals, Warren’s official visits include USC, Oregon, UCLA, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma. Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Warren is the No. 28 wide receiver, the No. 3 prospect from Nevada, and the No. 236 recruit from the 2027 class.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

While Warren is one of the top prospects from Nevada, he grew up in Los Angeles, which can help USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans compete for the talented wide receiver recruit. Warren will be on campus for spring practice on March 27, and his official visit will be late in May, per Rivals.

USC’s Wide Receiver Development to Play Critical Role

The USC Trojans have a strong history of developing wide receivers, even before Riley took over the program. Most recently, the two wide receivers who have shone with USC are Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. Both declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, with Lemon projected to be selected in the first round.

Both Lemon and Lane spent all three years of their collegiate career and developed well in Riley's offense. USC's accomplishments in developing the position have played a vital role in recruiting, and Warren revealed that Lemon and Lane’s recent success is a reason he is interested in playing for Riley and the Trojans.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

“I love how they’re using receivers and Makai just won the Biletnikoff,” Warren told Rivals. “That’s every receiver’s dream and I saw how they did with Ja’Kobi Lane and I feel like I’m one of those types of receivers so I feel like I’ll fit in great with their offense."

Warren highlighted Lane's success, as he believes he is a similar type of receiver. Both Lane and Warren are 6-foot-4, which gives the recruit a good idea about how USC could utilize him. Through 11 games in 2025, Lane recorded 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per catch.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love Makai Lemon's Player Comparison Before the NFL Draft

MORE: What Lincoln Riley Said About New USC Defensive Tackles Coach Skyler Jones

MORE: The Biggest Question USC Faces at Running Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

With how the program develops the position, USC has recruited some of the nation's top receivers. In the Trojans' stacked 2026 recruiting class, USC landed two top 10 wide receivers, per the Rivals Industry Ranking: Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the field before the CFP national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons joined the program with Riley and has been a critical part in recruiting the position, including Lemon and Lane, and could again help the program by landing Warren.

Recruiting Momentum to Help Land Damani Warren over Big Ten Rivals

Two other programs Warren is set to visit are the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins, two long-time foes of the USC Trojans. If USC receives Warren's commitment, not only will the roster gain a talented athlete, but it will also ensure the wide receiver does not play for an in-conference opponent.

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Between finishing with the No. 1-ranked 2026 class, per On3, and already receiving three commits from the 2027 class, USC has maintained its recruiting momentum. With three commits, USC’s 2027 class is ranked No. 20 in the nation and No. 5 in the Big Ten, per On3.

Of the three commits, one is a wide receiver recruit, Eli Woodard. USC signed six wide receivers in the 2026 class, demonstrating the program will recruit several players of the same position. In addition to Warren, the Trojans are targeting four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale, who is set to announce his commitment on Feb. 20.

USC’s staff has momentum with recruiting, and as they continue to target Warren, the Trojans can surge into his top choice.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES