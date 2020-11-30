AllTrojans
USC Lands No.6 Slot Receiver In The Country

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC has landed another top wide receiver prospect for the 2021 class. Kyron Ware-Hudson is a 6-1, 195 pound wideout from Mater Dei high school in Southern California. Hudson committed to the Oregon Ducks back in November of 2020, but announced this morning that he would be de-committing from Oregon and signing with USC. 

In a post on Twitter, Hudson wrote, 

"2020 has been an unforgettable year with a lot of ups and downs. This year has given me a lot to reflect on and made me realize how important my family is to me as well as my own path in life. Oregon has been amazing throughout this recruiting process and was becoming a second home to me. Coach Cristobal has Oregon headed in the right direction and I have a lot of love and respect for him and Coach BMac. But I've decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Oregon at this time and follow my heart, blaze my own path, and do what's best for me and for my family. So today, on my mother's BIRTHDAY, I feel there's no better present than to let her know that I will be staying home!!! At this time I'd like to announce that I will be committing to The University of Southern California. Fight on!!!"

[WATCH: NCAA Dead Period Extended Through April 15,2021. What Does This Mean For Recruiting?]

Here is SI All American's evaluation of Hudson.

Frame: Sturdy frame with a strong core. Decent length in arms and big, strong hands.

Athleticism: Ahead of the curve in terms of physicality among high school secondaries. Wreaked havoc in the red zone simply off his strength. Upright strider in the open field. Refuses to be harassed by even the toughest competition at cornerback.

Instincts: Battles every play. Brings an alpha mentality to the boundary with additional experience as a box defender. Uses his strengths to blur deficiencies. Maximizes not only his own touches, but his teammate’s touches as well.

Polish: Route running went 0-100 from sophomore to junior year, and his concentration and ball skills have really shined because of it. Will thrive as Mater Dei’s No. 1 receiver going into his senior year.

Hudson credited "staying home" in the state of California as being one deciding factor that flipped his commitment. This seems to be a major priority shift for many recruits following the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 QB commit Jake Garcia, is another player who announced that saying local and close to home went into his decision to join to Trojans in 2021. "I get to play at home where my family can see me play, where my friends can be around and it is a really cool opportunity to play at a school like USC."

The Trojans already have No.7 wideout Quaydarius Davis (Skyline HS, TX) committed to USC and Micheal Jackson (Desert Pines HS, NV), Hudson will look to add even more depth to the Trojans skill set position in 2021. 

[Recruiting: Offensive Tackle Mason Murphy Talks Committing to USC]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

